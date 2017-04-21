Baker Spartan Track

By Lilly Hanson

The Baker High School Track teams hosted the track meet on March 31, and on April 8.

Friday, March 31

Boys: Cleet Wrzesinski 1st-100m – 11.19, 1st-110m Hurdles – 15.28, 1st-300m Hurdles – 40.11; Luke Gonsioroski 2nd-100m – 11.38, 1st-200m – 23.06; Angus Lund 5th-100m – 11.87, 4th-200m – 24.83; Kory Dolph 6th-100m – 12.00, 3rd-200m – 24.08, 4th-Javelin – 127-10; Michael Rusch 2nd-400m – 58.32; Ty Tolzien 4th-400m – 59.86; Jaden Allen 5th-400m – 59.90, 6th-800m – 2:28.97, 2nd-High Jump – 5-00.00; Riley O’Donnell 4th-Triple Jump – 35-09.00; Terrell Koenig 4th-800m – 2:26.35; Caleb Ploeger 5th-1600m – 5:14.03, 2nd-3200m – 11:55.64; Trevor Lingle 3rd-300m Hurdles – 45.57, 4th-Pole vault – 7-00.00; Andrew Craft 1st- Shot Put – 43-04.00; Treston Erickson 4th-Shot Put – 38-08.50, 5th-Long Jump – 112-11, 6th-Javelin – 120-03; Javon DeGrand 2nd-Long Jump – 124-11;4×100 Relay (Kory Dolph, Luke Gonsioroski, Angus Lund, and Cleet Wrzesinski) 1st – 44.35, 4×100 Relay (Teight Madler, Dillon Hickey, Michael Rusch, and Riley O’Donnell) 4th – 50.58.

Girls: Wrenzi Wrzesinski 1st-100m – 13.03, 1st-100m Hurdles – 15.94, 1st-300m Hurdles – 48.08; Scotti Robinson 2nd-100m – 13.50, 2nd-300m Hurdles – 50.65, 1st- Pole Vault – 8-00.00; Katie Wang 3rd-100m – 14.03, 3rd-200m – 29.71, 5th-100m Hurdles – 20.27, 4th-High Jump – 4-06.00; Savanah Burkhalter 5th-100m – 14.34, 5th-200m – 29.90; Maleah Graham 6th-1600m – 6:24.05; Lexi Hartse 3rd-Discus – 79-09, 4th-High Jump – 4-06.00; Laylah Dulin 6th-Discus – 72-00;Alivia Schultz 4th-Javelin – 94-02, 4th-High Jump – 4-06.00;Halle Burdick 5th- Javelin – 79-02, 4th-Triple Jump – 28-03.00; Hannah Gonsioroski 6th-Javelin – 75-06, 5th-Triple Jump- 27 – 09.00; Melissa Breitbach 2nd-High Jump – 4-08.00; and the girls 4×100 Relay Team (Savanah Burkhalter, Amber Durden, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson) 1st – 53.44

Saturday, April 8

Boys: Luke Gonsioroski 1st-100m – 11.57; Kory Dolph 5th-100m – 11.92, 5th-Javelin – 138-06; Cleet Wrzesinski 1st-200m – 23.19, 1st-110m Hurdles – 15.11; Andrew Craft 5th-Shot Put – 41-00.00; Josh Stutts 6th-Shot Put – 40-09.00; Daniel Rost 3rd-Long Jump – 18-08.50, 1st-Triple Jump – 41-01.00; 4×100 Relay Team (Kory Dolph, Luke Gonsioroski, Trevor Lingle, and Cleet Wrzesinski) 1st – 44.63; 4×400 Relay Team (Luke Gonsioroski, Kory Dolph, Daniel Rost, and Cleet Wrzesinski) 1st – 3:32.53.

Girls: Scotti Robinson 2nd-100m – 13.60, 3rd-400m – 1:05.21, 3rd-Pole Vault – 8-06.00; Wrenzi Wrzesinski 1st-200m – 26.74, 1st-110m Hurdles – 16.01; Maleah Graham 4th-3200m – 14:12.59; Madison Reddick 1st-Javelin – 120-05, 1st-Triple Jump – 32-11.75; Melissa Breitbach 4th-High Jump – 4-10.00; 4×100 Girls Relay Team (Savanah Burkhalter, Madison Reddick, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson) 1st – 52.49; 4×400 Girls Relay Team (Madison Reddick, Savanah Burkhalter, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson) 2nd – 4:18.31.

Bowman, Tuesday, April 11

The Baker High School Track teams traveled to Bowman on April 11. The Baker Boys High School Track team took 2nd with a total of 149 points and the Girls 3rd with a total of 103 points.

Boys:

100m: Cleet Wrzesinski-1st – 11.08, Luke Gonsioroski-2nd – 11.45, Angus Lund-4th – 11.77, Kory Dolph-5th – 11.80

200m: Trevor Lingle-5th – 25.53

400m: Jaden Allen-3rd – 58.11, Michael Rusch-6th – 58.88

800m: Terrell Koenig-2nd – 2:20.85, Jaden Allen-5th – 2:25.63

1600m: Caleb Ploeger-6th – 5:25.39

3200m: Caleb Ploeger-3rd – 11:33.00

110m Hurdles: Cleet Wrzesinski-1st – 14.94

4×100 Relay: Baker-1st – 45.29, Baker-4th – 49.29

Shot put: Andrew Craft-2nd – 43.00; Treston Erickson-4th – 37-05

Discus-Javon DeGrand-6th – 110-07

Javelin-Kory Dolph-2nd – 132-05; Treston Erickson-5th – 122-08; Angus Lund-6th – 119-07

High Jump-Jaden Allen-5th – 5:00.00

Triple Jump-Daniel Rost-2nd – 41.03.00; Cleet Wrzesinski-3rd – 40-10.00

Pole Vault-Trevor Lingle-2nd – 10-06.00

Girls:

100m: Wrenzi Wrzesinski-1st – 12.72; Scotti Robinson-2nd – 13.39; Katie Wang-6th – 13.86

200m: Scotti Robinson-2nd – 28.64

400m: Madison Reddick-2nd – 1:07.10; Amber Durden-6th – 1:12.07

1600m: Mariah Miller-6th – 6:33.93

100m hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski-1st – 15.73

4 X 100m relay: (Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Scott Robinson, Savannah Burkhalter, Madison Reddick)-1st – 52:81

Javelin: Madison Reddick-2nd – 110-01; Alivia Schultz-4th – 93-10; Halle Burdick-5th – 89.05

High Jump-Alivia Schultz-3rd – 4-09.00; Katie Wang-3rd – 4-09.00

Triple Jump-Madison Reddick-4th – 32-03.00