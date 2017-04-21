April is Autism Awareness month. On Wednesday, April 12, 2017 the 1st Annual Autism Awareness Walk was held at Baker High School. Over 120 students and adults participated. Connie Alberts coordinated the event with special thanks to Student Union, Student Council, Spartanettes, National Honor Society, Reynolds Super Market, Bank of Baker, Taiken Goerndt, Erin Rehm, Cindy Quade, Carol Bettenhausen and a very special thank you to Terry Curry! Participants gathered for a picture in the gym wearing blue shirts donated by the Bank of Baker, and then walked on the track. Lunch was served. Thank you all who participated and we hope to make this an annual event.

