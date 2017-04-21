American Lutheran Church Easter Parade

The annual Faithweavers Easter Parade sponsored by the American Lutheran Church was held on Thursday, April 6 down Main Street in Baker.

By Sherry Vogel

Community children who participate in the Faithweavers Thursday after school ministry took part in this annual event. This group of happy children ranging from ages 4 yr. to 6th grade enjoyed sharing the joy of Easter. The procession followed behind a large wooden cross-carried by sixth graders and a number signs proclaiming the joy of Easter and the resurrection of Christ. The kids handed out pins and bookmarks to onlookers along the way. The joyous group also made stops at both long term care facilities to share the joy of Easter with their residents.