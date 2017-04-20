Phillip Albert DeKoning, 41

Phillip DeKoning passed away on April 10, 2017 from natural causes at his home in Bozeman, Mont.

Phillip was born July 20, 1975 to Albert and Rose Mary DeKoning in Shelby, Mont.

He attended elementary and high school in Sunburst, Mont. He then went on to college in Bozeman and obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. He has resided in Bozeman ever since. Phil enjoyed science, history, politics, trains, and was a part of the gaming community in Bozeman. He loved a good debate. He was quick to entertain any size group whether with games or a story that would bring many laughs, which were usually at his expense. He spent time in Willard, Mont. with his other family at the Rost ranch. He was the life of the party, and attended many Rost holidays and gatherings. Many memories were made there with his very large extended family. He will be missed when they need that extra hand at the ranch, and greatly missed when the work is done and the stories are getting told.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Carl DeKoning. He is survived by brother John (Staci) DeKoning of Great Falls and sister-in-law Vicky DeKoning of Belt, nieces Aliese DeKoning, Angie DeKoning, nephew Patrick DeKoning, and two great nieces McKenna and Gemma. He is also survived by his other large, extensive family, including Jay (Linda) Rost and the Rost Family. A memorial service will be held at the Lakeview Baptist Church Multipurpose Building on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11 a.m., with a lunch at 12 p.m., followed by a time of games and fellowship, in honor of Phil. A memorial will also be held in Sunburst at a later date.