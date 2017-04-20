Funeral Mass for JoAnn Sterns, 70, of Ekalaka were held on April 19, 2017 at the Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka. A Rosary was recited prior to the Mass Burial in Beaver Lodge Cemetery, Ekalaka, Mont.

JoAnn passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at the St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Mont.

JoAnn Theresa was born Dec. 24, 1946 in Ekalaka, the daughter of Louis and Violet (Johnson) Sterns. As a young girl, she attended country school and later public schools in Ekalaka. JoAnn had a caring heart and spent many years caring for kids in the area. She was blessed with six children of her own; Jeff, Stacey, Mitch, Debbie, Linda and Tracie. In her later years she proudly cared for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. JoAnn enjoyed being outdoors with nature and animals, rodeos, reading and playing cards. She had a deep love for her pets (dogs and cats).

JoAnn is survived by her sons, Jeff (Martha) Elmore of Ekalaka, Stacey Sterns of Baker, Mitch Overn of Baker; daughters, Debbie (Terry) Stieg of Ekalaka, Linda (Jim) Becker of Titusville, Pa., Tracie (Stacey) Cherpeski of Great Falls; brother, Leo H. Sterns of Ekalaka; seven grandchildren, Zach (Dusty) Elmore, Jessica (Luke) Caster, Clayton (Katie) Stieg, Michael Stieg, Theresa Stieg, Brittany (Aaron) Pasinski, Brennan Becker; eight great-grandchildren; and a special nephew, Rit (Sandy) Sterns.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Violet Sterns.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.