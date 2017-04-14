Willard Homemakers meeting

Ten members of Willard Homemakers met for their March meeting at the Fallon County Extension meeting room.

By Carol Sparks

Ten members of Willard Homemakers met for their March meeting at the Fallon County Extension meeting room. Business included mentioning upcoming workshops such as Cooking with Claudia and Soil to Skillet. Jeannie and Peggy are helping with sewing workshops for young people through the Extension Office. You do not have to be in 4-H to participate in these classes of learning to sew.

It was voted that our summer tour day will be to Miles City and Terry. We plan to visit art galleries and the Evelyn Cameron Gallery. At our May meeting we will host a baby shower for member Cassie O’Connor. Also in May we will help with a graduation meal for a member’s family. Spring Council meeting will be June 6 in Ekalaka.

Cindy Irgens serve refreshments at the close of the meeting.