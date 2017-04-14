Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•April 3, 2017 – April 9, 2017 – 24 Calls for service: 3 vehicle unlocks; 1 report of possible burglary (suspicious circumstances); 1 report of theft; 2 public safety complaints; 3 agency assists regarding search warrants and active investigations; 3 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 3 citizen assists; 1 residential alarm (unfounded); 7 contacts regarding public nuisance violations; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Terri L. Williams, Baker, driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, dismissed by Court, citation presented to the Court for filing lacked a stated probable cause on the fact of the complaint as required to Section 46-11-110, ticket issued 3/25/17.

•Chandler Blade Donald Wyrick, Baker, revocation of suspended or deferred sentence, jail of 120 days remaining on the originally sentenced 180 days, jail of 60 days previously completed, defendant to serve the remaining 120 days, to be completed immediately, ticket issued 2/22/17.

City Court

•Bryan Paul Adams, Baker, stop sign violation, dismissed by Prosecution without prejudice, ticket issued 3/5/17.

•Jacob Charles Ayers, Ismay, speed, exceed restricted speed limit established local authority, 37/25, bond forfeited $65, ticket issued 3/23/17.

•Cody Glenn Craig, Baker, stop sign violation, fine of $60 to be paid in full by May 30, 2017, ticket issued 12/14/16.

•Edward Patrick Ford, Baker, reckless driving, 1st offense, dismissed by Prosecution with prejudice, per plea agreement, ticket issued 8/28/16.

•Edward Patrick Ford, Baker, change lanes when unsafe to do so, dismissed by Prosecution with prejudice, per plea agreement, ticket issued 8/28/16.

•Edward Patrick Ford, Baker, fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, 1st offense, fine $275, ten days jail with ten days suspended on conditions for one year, jail to run consecutive with charge 1, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete, comply and pay for ACT course, Ignition Interlock Device in any vehicle driven, SCRAMx for a period of six months, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, with the exception of to go orders, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and/or drugs or medications without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 8/28/16.

•Edward Patrick Ford, Baker, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, fine $685, 180 days jail with 180 days suspended on conditions for one year (4/3/18), jail to run consecutive with charge 2, loss of Driver’s License for a period to be determined by the state, Ignition Interlock to be installed in any vehicle driven, attend complete, comply, pay for ACT course and follow all recommendations of a licensed addiction counselor, to be completed by 8/1/17, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, attend, complete, comply and pay for ACT course, Ignition Interlock Device in any vehicle driven, SCRAMx for a period of six months, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, with the exception of to go orders, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and/or drugs or medications without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 8/28/16.

•Theresa Renee Giulio, Baker, revocation of suspended or deferred sentence, original fine of $585 with $200 suspended on conditions of six months from original sentencing, deferred imposition of six months jail on conditions for six months from original sentencing date, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, attend, complete, comply and pay for Alternatives Inc. Theft course, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change of address or telephone number during deferral period, ticket issued 12/30/15.

•Chandler Blade Wyrick, Baker, criminal trespass to property, $585 with $400 suspended on conditions for six months (10/3/17), jail of 180 days with 180 days suspended on conditions for six months, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 2/4/17.