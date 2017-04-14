Congratulations to Baker High School music students for qualifying for the State Music Festival. Students performed at the District 11 music festival in Glendive April 7 and 8 for adjudicators who rated performances and offered constructive criticism for student improvement.

By Jill Whiteman

Congratulations to Baker High School music students for qualifying for the State Music Festival. Students performed at the District 11 music festival in Glendive April 7 and 8 for adjudicators who rated performances and offered constructive criticism for student improvement. Baker students performed well earning Superior ratings for the performance of Baker High School Band and Baker High School Choir. The band received the following comments from the adjudicators “Baker Band – I am very impressed! You approached and treated this performance with outstanding musicality! You are to be commended for a wonderful performance!” “Band looks great on stage – very disciplined and professional. Beautiful dynamics, phrasing and expression.” Students who earned Superior ratings on solos and ensembles qualified for the Montana State festival to be held Friday, May 5 and Saturday May, 6 in Billings at Billings West High School. On Friday evening on the State Festival, students will be attending a performance of “Well-Strung” at the Alberta Bair Theater. Forty-seven students along with accompanists Cindy Quade, JoDee Hess and Melissa Rost will perform for adjudicators during the two day festival. Baker High School will enter 42 events in the festival. Parents, family members and friends are invited to attend the state music festival to provide friendly faces in the audience during performances. Non-performers and parents can also purchase tickets to the performance of “Well-Strung” by contact Albert Bair Theater 406-256-6052. Tickets must be purchased in advance and it is suggested to mention tickets are being requested through the State Music Festival.

The music department staff and students would like to thank the Baker School administration for their support and encouragement along with a big thanks to the parents who traveled to Glendive to listen to student performances.

Katelynn Afrank – Baker Flute Ensemble

Taylor Bertsch – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Jazz 2; Baker Sax Ensemble 2; sax solo

Alex Bohle – Baker Trumpet Ensemble

Alissa Bohle – Alissa and Lena Duet

Melissa Breitbach – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Brass 1

Halle Burdick – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Jazz 2; Baker Trumpet Ensemble

Savannah Davis – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Sax Ensemble 1

Javon DeGrand – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Sax Ensemble 2

Tannon Dukart – Baker Percussion Ensemble; Baker Jazz 2

Taylyn Dukart – Baker Jazz 2; Baker Brass 2

Anna Espeland – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Jazz 2; Baker Girls Ensemble; Baker Senior Ensemble; Baker Sax Ensemble 1; Sax solo; Vocal Solo

Taiken Goerndt – Taiken and Isaac Vocal Duet; Baker Girls Ensemble; Baker Senior Ensemble; Vocal Solo

Hannah Gonsioroski – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Sax Ensemble 1

Maleah Graham – Baker Jazz 1; Caleb and Maleah Sax Duet; Baker Sax Ensemble 1; Sax Solo

Megan Greiff – Baker Girls Ensemble; Baker Senior Ensemble; Senior Flute Trio; Baker Flute Ensemble

Trevor Griffith – Baker Trumpet Ensemble

Dalton Herbst – Baker Percussion Ensemble; Baker Jazz 2

McKenzie Holliday – Baker Girls Vocal Jazz; Alissa, Rachel, McKenzie, Marissa Vocal Quartet; Baker Girls Ensemble; Alissa and McKenzie Vocal Duet; Baker Flute Ensemble; Vocal Solo

Bryce Hufford – Baker Jazz 2; Baker Sax Ensemble 2

Lena Kennel -Alissa and Lena Duet

Terrell Koenig – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Jazz 2; Baker Brass 2

Autumn Law – Baker Girls Ensemble; Baker Senior Ensemble; Senior Flute Trio; Kendal and Autumn Flute Duet; Baker Flute Ensemble; Flute solo

Marissa Leivestad – Baker Girls Vocal Jazz; Alissa, Rachel, McKenzie, Marissa Vocal Quartet; Baker Girls Ensemble; Alissa and Marissa Flute Duet; Baker Flute Ensemble

Cooper Lund – Baker Percussion Ensemble; Baker Jazz 2

Cameron MacKay – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Jazz 2; Baker Brass 1; Trombone Solo

Teight Madler – Baker Trumpet Ensemble

Breanna Miller – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Sax Ensemble 1

Kelsey Miller – Baker Percussion Ensemble; Baker Girls Vocal Jazz; Baker Jazz 1; Baker Girls Ensemble; Vocal Solo

Shelby Moore – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Trumpet Ensemble

Caleb Ploeger – Baker Jazz 2; Caleb and Maleah Sax Duet; Baker Sax Ensemble 2; Sax solo

Scotti Robinson – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Brass 1

Dani Rost – Baker Girls Vocal Jazz; Baker Girls Ensemble; Baker Flute Ensemble

Dustin Rost – Baker Trumpet Ensemble

Isaac Rost – Baker Jazz 1; Baker Senior Ensemble; Taiken and Isaac Duet; Baker Brass 2; Trumpet Solo; Vocal Solo

Rachel Rost – Baker Girls Vocal Jazz; Baker Jazz 1; Baker Jazz 2; Alissa, Rachel, McKenzie, Marissa Vocal Quartet; Baker Girls Ensemble; Baker Brass 2; Baker Brass 1; Trombone Solo; Vocal Solo

Maryssa Rusley – Baker Flute Ensemble; Flute Solo

Alissa Schell – Baker Girls Vocal Jazz; Baker Jazz 2; Alissa, Rachel, McKenzie, Marissa Vocal Quartet; Baker Girls Ensemble; Alissa and McKenzie Vocal Duet; Alissa and Marissa Flute Duet; Baker Flute Ensemble; Flute Solo; Vocal Solo

Alivia Schultz – Baker Jazz 2; Baker Sax Ensemble 2

Riley Schultz – Baker Jazz 2; Baker Trumpet Ensemble

Sean Shelhamer – Baker Jazz 2; Baker Trumpet Ensemble

Megan Slagter – Baker Girls Ensemble; Baker Senior Ensemble; Vocal Solo

Megan Smith – Baker Flute Ensemble

Virgil Spethman – Baker Senior Ensemble; Vocal Solo

Devon Solberg – Baker Brass 2; Baker Brass 1; Tuba Solo

Courtney Tudor – Baker Jazz 2; Baker Sax Ensemble 2; Sax solo

Kendal Wipperling – Baker Girls Ensemble; Baker Senior Ensemble; Senior Flute Trio, Kendal and Autumn Flute Duet; Baker Flute Ensemble; Flute solo

Casey Wyrwas – Baker Jazz 2; Baker Brass 2