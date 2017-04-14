Plevna FFA chapter attended the State FFA Convention March 22-25, which was held at the State Fairgrounds in Great Falls. Mr. and Mrs. Isaacs accompanied ten FFA members who competed in: Conduct of Meetings, Livestock Evaluation, Agronomy, Farm Business Management, Mechanics and Creed Speaking.

The guest speaker was Bill Sarpalius, a former Congressman and Texas State FFA President. His message was his story of the American Dream. He told of the many struggles he and his brothers went through. His life shows us that with determination and hard work, we can overcome adversity. He started his run for Texas Senate with only $25 but was determined to do something about the problem of alcohol and drug abuse. He was elected to the Texas Senate and served there for eight years. He was then elected to the United States Congress where he served for six years. Another interesting fact about Mr. Sarpalius is that he made the motion for admission of females in the FFA Organization at the 1969 National FFA Convention.

Highlighting the competitions were the Conduct of Meetings Team placing 2nd. This team included Dacy Buerkle, Jenna Paul, Ashley Sander, Trinity Rieger, Bret Edgell, Chloe Tudor and Jesse Isaacs. Plevna members Ashley Sander, Jesse Isaacs, Trinity Rieger and Dacy Buerkle also excelled in placing 13th out of 62 teams in the Agronomy event, which is exciting for a young team. FFA members also enjoyed participating in the Day of Service in which they assisted with projects at a local animal shelter and community garden. When our members weren’t busy competing, they enjoyed a tour of the CM Russell Museum, Career Show, Rock Climbing, Convention Sessions, and Leadership Workshops.