Run, John! Run!

By Joe Nagell

Changed For Life Church

It’s springtime in Eastern Montana and what a difference a few days can make. The creeks and calves run leisurely throughout the prairies. Springtime also brings out the reward driven runners as track meets get underway and joggers conquer their preferred jogging routes. Similarily on resurrection day many of Jesus’ closest confidants were running to and from his tomb filled with excitement, awe, and emotion as they searched for answers to the miracle of His resurrection.

As told in John Chapter 20, on resurrection morning the women ran from His tomb to Jesus’ disciples. Filled with excitement and bewilderment, an out of breath Mary Magdalene proclaimed, “He is not there.” Two of the disciples, Peter and John had no time for discussion and took off in a full sprint to see for themselves. The two ran neck and neck, motivated by all that He was to them. It was John who outran Peter and arrived to the tomb first. As the tomb was opened, John, Jesus’ beloved disciple was overcome with emotion and was unable to take another step. As John paused, the high-spirited Peter reached the tomb entrance and without hesitation continued past John. Upon John gathering his emotion, he carefully made his way into the tomb to see for himself and he believes, He is risen!

In John 11:25 Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the Life.” He was claiming to be the source of both. There is no resurrection apart from Christ and there is no eternal life apart from a surrendered life to Jesus Christ.

Could it be that we are trapped in everyday life that feels like it is running us? During this Easter week, pause for a moment and imagine His nail scarred hands and see ourselves as we truly are and run to the risen Savior.

Have a Blessed Easter.