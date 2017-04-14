The local FCCLA is participating in the “Lead to Feed Campaign”, FCCLA’s 2016-2017 State Outreach Project. This campaign is addressing hunger across the state. So far, 1,500 meals have been served, 4,500 people have been impacted, 3,000 lbs. of food have been raised as well as $6,750. This student leadership program is the nation’s leading and fastest growing free service learning program. Currently over a million students and 3,500 school and clubs across the U.S. are involved. The purpose of this campaign is to end local and global hunger. The food gathered at the Plevna School will help stock the shelves of the Fallon County Food Bank. If you wish to donate nonperishable items or canned goods, please bring the items to the office at the school. Please remember the Food Bank cannot accept canned goods that are expired. Let’s join together and help the FCCLA in a project that benefits our community.

