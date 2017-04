This scholarship is available for continuing education students. It will be awarded to a Fallon County recipient and a Carter County recipient. The scholarship application can be found on the Fallon/Carter County Extension website at www.msuextension.org/falloncarter/homemakers.html

Scholarship applications need to be turned into the Extension Office by May 1st, 2017. For further information please contact your Fallon/Carter Extension Office at 406-778-7110 or falloncarter1@montana.edu.