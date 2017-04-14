Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, April 13, 2007 —

Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. plans to establish its first wind farm in Fallon County to eventually produce approximately 30 megawatts of electricity. MDU plans a two-phase construction project to establish the wind farm and have already received approval from the Montana Public Service Commission to proceed. . .The night of April 7, six to seven different vehicles had windows shot out. Crimestoppers will pay a reward up to $500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of this crime. . .A farewell open house for Linda Hepperle will be held April 18. Linda is relocating to Dickinson, N.D. . .Craig Shipman was hired as the head baseball coach and Scott Anderson was hired as an assistant coach. . .Brenda Hoeger has been appointed the new dispatch supervisor.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, April 11, 1997 —

Headline: April Fool’s storm tragic. According to Melodie Boggs of WBI, Baker received approximately 12 inches of snow from the storm that started April 4 and continued through April 5. Dale Newel, local State Highway foreman, said, “We ran into one drift that was at least 15 feet deep and 200 feet wide..” Cattle were covered with ice and many were lost because ranchers were not able to get out in the storm to bring them in. . .Frances Sikorski’s 90th birthday will be celebrated April 13. . .Low temperature April 7 was -9 degrees. . .Katy Sparks is pictured holding the trophy she earned for being the first place winner in the Fallon County Spelling Bee. Katy was not able to complete in the State Bee because of the blizzard. . .Plevna students do a fine job at the Math meet held March 20 in Miles City. The team consisted of Guy Stickney, Bryce Brown, Lacey O’Connor, Tim Mangold, Josh Lang and Susan Domer placed first in the 10-12 students in the Class C division.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 9, 1987 —

Overriding the veto by President Reagan, the Congress passed the federal highway bill which contains an option for higher speed limits. The Montana Legislature quickly took action to pass a bill allowing the interstate speed limit to be 65 on the interstate highways. . .Racquetball winners in the second annual racquetball tourney were: women – JoAnn Parini, junior division – Jason Dufner of Glendive, men’s D division – Nate Naprstek, mixed doubles – Darlene Hornung and Jim Leischner. . .A retirement party for Russ Helgerson will be held April 11. . .Girls State delegates include Holly Thielen from Plevna and Carmen Rost and Shyla Bechtold from Baker. Alternates are Missy Stanton, Carrie O’Donnell and Lisa Christianson. . .Lena Linden was honored on her 88th birthday April 4. . .Henry Logar was re-elected in the school trustee election held Tuesday. Gary Wade was also added to the board.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 7, 1977 —

An unusually large number of voters for what may be termed an “off year election” went to the polls Tuesday to elect a new county commissioner and re-elect the county sheriff and clerk of court. Gary Lang is the new County Commissioner, Sheriff Emil Hoem and Clerk of Court Colleen Peck will also be sworn in May 2 as both officials succeeded in their bid for re-election. Re-elected while running unopposed were Baker Mayor Herb Varner and Ward 1 alderman Jerry Smeltzer. Although Ed Herbst failed to file for re-election as Baker Police Magistrate, he won the contest with 27 write-in votes. Ralph Higgins replaces Leon Rieger as mayor of Plevna. Lillian Anderson and Lillian Geving are Plevna alderwomen. . .Fallon County Spelling Bee winner is Carol O’Connor, grade 8, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin O’Connor, Baker. . .Pictured are the wrestlers who placed in the top six at the State Junior Olympic AAU wrestling tournament held in Butte: Kevin Skogas, Dean Wang, Jim Huntley, Dan Becker, Terry Holom and Thadd O’Donnell.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 13, 1967 —

School trustees are either faced with making the selection of a new elementary school site themselves or leave the issue up to the voters at the time of the bond election in early July. . .Since the unfortunate burning of the Longfellow School and the necessity of split shifts, Randy Jacobsen, 11, and his horse Bronco make the six mile trip to school from the Munsell ranch in the manner of the good old days. . .Gerald Schaefer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Schaefer, Plevna, has been selected as Boys State delegate from Plevna High School. Laverne Hecker was named alternate. . .Jackie Leischner of Plevna was the winner of the Baker CowBelles Beef Cook-Off held April 1. Other winners were Maureen O’Donnell and Donna Hochhalter. . .Kenneth Rustad was elected chairman of the Mental Health Commission for 14 southeastern Montana counties. . .Terry Vanderpan’s 27 points powered Baker to an easy victory over four other schools Monday at a track meet. . .Steve Rieger was high judge at the 4-H judging contest held in Glendive.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 11, 1957 —

The Yellowstone Boys Ranch for problem boys in Montana will be open in early June. . .Price was reelected and Jack Lawler was chosen as a new member of the trustees as the local school election held April 6. . .The three contest winners from the American Legion Essay Contest were Margo Russell, first; Jana Ludwick, second; and Verna Chesmore, third. . .Six Brownie troops were organized here with approximately 15 members in each. . .Eight year old Jimmy Rambur is walking again. Jimmy, who last spring rode his bicycle into the path of the city road patrol and suffered 17 fractures in his legs and pelvis besides other internal injuries, went back to school last month under his own power.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 10, 1947 —

G. R. Moshier was elected mayor of Baker Monday. He succeeds Lewis LaCross who is completing his tenth year in office. . .Mr. and Mrs. Frank Becker are new owners of the Baker Hotel which has been under their capable management for the past several years. The 30 year old institution was purchased from L. E. Baker, now in San Diego, Calif. . .The biggest snow storm of the year started on Good Friday and lasted through Saturday night. The snow plow was six hours going from Baker to Willard. . .Dale Brown, local manager for the J. C. Penney Store, will leave tomorrow morning for New York where he will be guest for one week at the J. C. Penney Company.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 8, 1937 —

The city election held Monday called out a good proportion of the voters. The three cornered contest for mayor resulted in Lewis LaCross winning by 45 votes over the combined votes of his opponents. A favorable vote was cast for renewing the franchise of the Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. . .Just 24 people took part in the school election last Saturday afternoon. Lloyd Owen and L. E. Baker were elected trustees. . .Plevna reports that Tuesday their town election was held. No new men were elected. Incumbent Geo. P. Susa is mayor and John Schuetzle, Edmund Leischner and Karl Hepperle, aldermen. . .At the Plevna school trustee election Saturday, Geo. P. Susa was elected trustee for a three year term succeeding Sen. John Weinschrott.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 7, 1927 —

The Dumont Company, general merchants of Camp Crook, completed a real estate deal this week whereby they become owners of the Silvernale property including the corner occupied by the bakery and the former Times building for the sum of $6,000. . .L. M. Corbitt, O. Christopher and Ed P. O’Brien were elected to serve on the school board in Saturday’s election. . .Only 88 votes were cast. . .The Rev. John Hennessy, who has been a resident priest in Baker and

Ekalaka for the past two years, has been transferred to Great Falls. Rev. Kanfich of the Bismarck Diocese will be in Baker to hold Holy Week services. . .Al Couser and H. S. Proctor were re-elected aldermen at the city election held Monday. . .Frank Becker was taken to the Miles City hospital where he underwent an appendectomy.