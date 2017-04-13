A funeral service for Roy Ferrel, 79, of Baker, Mont. will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker with J. K. Kinsey officiating. Burial will take place in the Askin Family Cemetery.

Visitation for Roy will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, April 13 at the funeral home with Family Receiving Friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Roy passed away peacefully at the Fallon Medical Complex on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with his family diligently by his side, after a hard fought two year struggle with cancer.

Roy George Ferrel was born Jan. 26, 1938 in Belfry, Mont., to Allie J and Florence (Rost) Ferrel. He was the oldest of his siblings Darlene and Jim. As an infant Roy was baptized at the Ollie Lutheran Church. When he was 4 years old his family moved to the Cabin Creek area where Roy would attend the Wills Creek School through the 8th grade. He graduated from Baker High School in 1956. From the time Roy was old enough to, he accompanied his Dad Allie, who was a government trapper. During School Roy worked at the Livesy Locker Plant and after graduation Roy worked for Flint Rig as a roustabout in 1957. Roy also worked with Sharon’s Dad drilling water wells. In 1960 Roy began driving water truck for Paraffin Service Inc. hauling oil and water. (This business would be sold several times with a stipulation that Roy would be ensured employment.) In 1966 M & M, better known as Mighty Mouse, Bob and Jr. McGhee and Glenn Miller bought the business, selling in 1972 to John Heim of John’s Oilfield Service and again in 1986 to Dale Leivestad and Monte Smith of D & M Water Service. Roy worked there until the time of his retirement in 2000 (37 years). After retirement Roy went to the ranch to help his daughter Joyce and her husband Dave until shortly after the death of his son-in-law Dave in 2007. Roy has kept busy taking care of his family throughout the years. He was a jack of all trades and could fix almost anything.

In 1956 Roy met his sister Darlene’s good friend Sharon Askin and fell in love. They were united in marriage on July 21, 1957 in Ismay, Mont. at the Presbyterian Church.

They lived in Baker for a couple of years and then in 1961, they moved just north of Baker on a plot of land owned by Sharon’s parents, where they lived their entire life. They were blessed with three daughters; on Sept. 1, 1959 a daughter Bevra Dawn was born, followed by her sisters; Joyce Lynelle on Nov. 27, 1962 and Natalie Jo on Oct. 13, 1965. And later, three wonderful granddaughters and one grandson joined the family. In 2014 and 2016 two great-grandsons lit up his world.

Roy and his wife, Sharon loved to dance, and danced right up until almost the time of his death. He enjoyed teaching his daughters and granddaughters to dance. Roy was an avid hunter and Sharon was almost always by his side. He loved to trap, fish, team rope, throw some horseshoes and even bowled with Sharon’s parents when they were younger. He gave up his horses and team roping to allow his daughters to rodeo. He and Sharon drove many miles taking their daughters to these rodeos. Even to Yakima, Washington to the National High School Rodeo. They also loved following their grandkids sports and were huge supporters of the Plevna Cougars and Baker Spartans. He loved to bet on the horse races, this became a family outing over the years, which still continues today. He had some very special dogs over the years and his dog Cruz was always by his side. Did I say he loved to hunt?? Roy loved to visit and he was a friend to everybody, unless you sped passed his house. (Thus getting the nickname, Radar, from his wife.) There was never a stranger that he did not meet.

Roy truly loved his entire family and loved visiting and sharing stories. It brought him great joy to teach family members to hunt and to learn the land.

Roy was very proud to have been married to the love of his life, Sharon Askin Ferrel for 59 plus years. They would have been married 60 years in July. Something he wanted to live for so badly.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Allie J. Ferrel and Florence (Rost) Wiseman; daughter, Bevra deHaan; infant daughter, Sandra; and son-in-law, Dave Straub. He is survived by his wife, Sharon of Baker; daughters, Joyce Straub of Baker (Shawn Carlisle), and Natalie (Pat) Zink of Lewiston, Idaho; son-in-law, Derrick DeHaan of Baker (Breeann Owens); grandchildren, Levi Johnson of Baker, Jasi (Levi) Swyres of Baker, Shayna (Cory) Hendrix of Lewiston, Idaho, and Shawnee Zink of Lewiston, Idaho; great-grandsons, Hunter and Ryder Swyres of Baker; brother, Jim (Norma) Ferrel of Baker; sister, Darlene (Owen) Stieg of Ekalaka, Mont. and a host of nieces and nephews.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.