A Family Receiving Friends service for Olga Ehret, 100, of Baker and Plevna, was held on Sunday, April 9, in the Chapel of Stevenson Funeral Home of Baker.

Olga passed from this life as peacefully as she could on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Olga was born in the German countryside to Rudolph and Ida Hempler on Aug. 9, 1916. She grew up on a small farm in Germany during some turbulent times in history. She and her family endured World War II and its aftermath. She worked in Germany to save up enough money to go on her greatest adventure. In 1953 she travelled to America. She settled in South Dakota with relatives in March of that year. By June she had met, dated and married Jake H. Ehret; all in one month. They were inseparable for the 33 years that they were married, and now they are inseparable again. Three years later they welcomed their pride and joy, Clinton. Olga would gladly tell you that he was one of their greatest accomplishments.

Olga was honest, hardworking, and forthright in everything that she did, but those weren’t her only gifts. She was an avid gardener, with a miraculous green thumb. She had a knack for making the impossible happen when it came to plants, and wore out more garden hoes than we can count. Anyone who has ever been past her lovely home knew that she had a gift for growing trees, shrubs, flowers, and a lifetime of produce in the worst soil on the face of the earth. That was her relaxation, outside weeding her shelterbelt and gardens. We always said that she had two hobbies in life; work and gardening. In her later years, along with gardening, she loved to entertain a few ladies at her house nearly every weekend. Olga had a talent for making the best of every situation, and those who had the privilege of knowing her will gladly tell you that she brought joy to their lives. Those who knew her also know that the world is a little less bright without her in it.

Olga was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her husband, Jake.

Those she leaves behind are Clinton and his wife, Daryll; grandson, Chance (Kaitlyn); two great-grandsons; and her later in life friend, Dawn.

