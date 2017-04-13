A Night in Neon City, New York

The 2017 Plevna Prom was held on Saturday, April 8. The theme for this year was Neon City, New York. The Grand March started at 8 p.m. with five couples walking down the promenade. The couples were Layne Silver-Farris and Hanna Wiedmer, Taylor Rieger and Bradley Kellevig, Cole Edgell and Hope Craft, Colter Peterson and Halle Burdick, and Jessica Paul and JC Ayers. The lights were bright in New York City tonight at the Plevna Gym. King Layne Silver-Farris and his date Hanna Wiedmer began the first dance, joined by the other couples. The DJ for the Plevna Prom was Dustin Davis who had the party rocking with his music. King Layne Silver-Farris and his date Hanna Wiedmer. many spins on the dance floor, the group traveled to the Baker Bowling Alley for the after prom party. Thanks to the help of some faculty, Mr. Sawers, Miss Bruha, Miss Parker, Mr. Mangold, Mrs. Buerkle, and Mrs. Teresa Rieger, the attendees enjoyed their evening in the Neon Lights of New York.

