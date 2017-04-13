Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Republicans, like Greg Gianforte, say they are all about a “right to life.” But their recent efforts to repeal Obamacare prove how dishonest they are. The recent plan to replace Obamacare that Trump and Congressional Republicans proposed would have dramatically cut taxes for the rich while raising costs for everyone else, making health care unaffordable not only to the poor but to many in the middle class.

To put it in blunt terms, it would have killed people that Obamacare is now giving lifesaving care to.

I don’t know how Greg Gianforte can honestly say he believes in a “right to life” when he supported Trump’s effort to repeal Obamacare. But I do know that Rob Quist is going to work hard to make sure that everyone, regardless of how much money they have, has the health care they need if we elect him.

Rich lives are not more valuable than anyone else’s. We need to elect politicians like Rob Quist who care about our health, who won’t abandon the sick, the poor, and the desperate to cruel indifference. This special election on May 25, please vote as if the lives of your family, your friends, and your neighbors matters to you. If Greg Gianforte gets his way, they actually could be left without the healthcare they need to stay alive.

Wade Sikorski