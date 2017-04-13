Fallon County Timely-Tips

By Sherry Vogel

One of the joys of Easter is to celebrate by dying Easter eggs, although there is little joy when dye gets spilled on the carpet. No worries, with a fast response and the right solutions and technique you will be able to avoid a permanent stain.

Easter Egg Dye Stain Removal

#1. Act Fast

Dye stains set fast. So the longer the stain remains the more difficult it will be to remove it.

#2. Blot

Use a white cloth to blot up the stain as long as it will transfer.

#3. Dish Soap and Water

Mix ½ tsp. of dish soap liquid with ½ cups of lukewarm warm. Do not use dishwashing machine soap or laundry detergent. Gently rub the dish soap solution into the stained portion of the carpet.

#4. Blot

Use a white cloth to blot up the stain as long as it will transfer.

#5. Repeat

Repeat with detergent solution and be patient. Sometimes this takes a few tries to start to see a lightening of stain.

#6. Test with Ammonia if Safe

If there is no color change on the test spot, try sponging the egg dye stained area with the ammonia solution. Rinse the ammonia out completely.

#7. Carpet Stain Remover

If the stain still remains, or ammonia is not an option, you can try a carpet spot stain remover.

#8. Rinse the area thoroughly with cold water.

Allow the carpet to air dry before looking to make sure the stain is completely gone. If it isn’t repeat the steps.