5th Grade Girls Basketball Team-Baker Spartans.

By Karmen Bagley

The 5th Grade Girls Basketball Team from Baker coached by Karmen Bagley and Gye Varner competed in several tournaments over the last month. They competed in the Glendive Elks Tournament, the Baker Jam and the Dickinson Spring Optimist Basketball Tournament. The girls were sponsored by K&S Electric, Gorder Construction, Lakeside Hotel, JES Construction and Gye and Chayni Varner.