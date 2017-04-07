Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•March 27, 2017 – April 2, 2017 – 26 Calls for service: 3 parking complaints; 3 assist of other agencies; 4 vehicle unlocks; 3 traffic stops; 1 alarm call (unfounded); 4 animal complaints; 3 citizen assists; 3 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Terri L. Williams, Baker, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, dismissed by Court per the Defendant providing proof of valid insurance on the date and time of the citation, ticket issued 3/25/17.

•William T. Scott, Caldwell, Idaho, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 2/17/17.

City Court

•Jamaus Torron Maurice Veazey, Baker, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, dismissed by Court per the Defendant providing proof of valid insurance on the date and time of the citation, ticket issued 3/12/17.

•Jamaus Torron Maurice Veazey, speed, exceed restricted speed limit established local authority, 56/35, bond forfeited $95, ticket issued 3/12/17.

•April Louise Stone, Baker, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, bond forfeited $285, ticket issued 9/13/16.