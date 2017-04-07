Spring and Summer Open Burning Season Began March 1

By Jeni Flatow,

Montna Department of Environmental Quality

Permission from local fire control agencies required

Helena – The Montana spring and summer open burning season opened March 1. The Department of Environmental Quality reminds people to:

1. Obtain a permit from your local county fire control authority.

2. On the day of your burn, activate your county permit.

3. Be aware of local conditions and burn smart.

4. Check back on September 1 for fall burning restrictions.

County fire control authorities can be found and permits activated here: app.mt.gov/cgi-bin/burnpermit/burnPermit.cgi

While DEQ approval is not required during this burn season, local fire control authorities can give permission and information on local fire safety related requirements. DEQ also recommends contacting county health departments to determine whether any county level air quality related requirements exist, specifically in Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Lincoln, Flathead and Yellowstone counties.

Only clean, untreated wood and plant material can be burned. Do not burn food wastes, plastics, wood that has been coated, painted, stained, or treated, dead animals or animal droppings, rubber materials, chemicals, asphalt shingles, tar paper, hazardous wastes or structures containing these materials. A full list of prohibited materials can be found on DEQ’s Open Burning website: deq.mt.gov/Air/airquality/burnrestrictions

The spring/summer open burning season will end on August 31. For more information on air quality related open burning rules, prohibited materials, frequently asked questions and state permit requirements, please visit DEQ’s open burning webpage at www.burnclosures.mt.gov or call 406-444-5287.