Patchwork Quilt Guild News

By Joan Grammond

The Patchwork Quilt Guild met on March 14, 2017, at the American Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. with six members and one guest, Elizabeth Barth.

All nine members have paid their dues.

The day was spent sewing the Dresden blocks. Next month we will continue this project by stitching around the Dresden circle with the blanket stitch using black thread.

Our show and tell consisted of Linda Clark sharing five wallets with several pockets and metal fasteners. She also had cell phone holders. Deb Barth had a framed poem about her “Yellow House”, a red work church scene, a quilt of 12 embroidered blocks, a red and white “Walking in a Winter Wonderland”, a floral quilt called ”Housework makes you ugly.” Gwen Miller shared a peach and green wall hanging with tiny blocks and strips, and four pick-up stick table runners. Jean Tronstad shared a delightful rooster and hen quilted block, a red and white barn surrounded with embroidered farm animals. She also had an antique baby blanket of an embroidered kitten and puppy on a swing with a pink border. Jean had a special quilt of table runners, scarves and squares which she had hand quilted on a tan background.

Gwen Miller won the travelling raffle basket and will bring it filled next month.

The guild will meet again on April 11, 2017, at The American Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. We will have a potluck lunch. Come and join us.