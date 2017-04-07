Live, Laugh, and Love: Fairfield Father Spreads Message of Hope after Daughter’s Death

On Monday, March 27, Fairfield father Pat Goldhahn came to Baker High School to “spread message of hope after daughter’s death”.

By Lilly Hanson

On Monday, March 27, Fairfield father Pat Goldhahn came to Baker High School to “spread message of hope after daughter’s death”.

Lauryn Goldhahn was a passenger in a tragic roll-over vehicle accident on Aug. 25, 2016 in Fairfield, Mont. Lauryn was not wearing a seatbelt that night as she was ejected 50 feet as it rolled over two and half times. Lauryn was then was brought to Great Falls, Mont., and later needed to be flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Wash. After many neurological tests, Lauryn Goldhahn was declared deceased by her doctors on Aug. 27 at 11:47 p.m.

After Lauryn’s passing, the campaign #buckleupblue4Lauryn came to be to encourage teen, all drivers to buckle up before they start for the road. Lauryn was a player on the Fairfield Lady Eagles Volleyball team. After her passing, local volleyball teams attached blue ribbons, (blue was Lauryns favorite color, and blue and white are the Fairfield colors) to their steering wheels to show support and as a reminder to buckle up. This campaign has made its way into all other 50 states, except for New Hampshire and New Mexico, to spread the message of seatbelt and driver safety. The Assembly was on Monday March 27, in the Baker High School gym.