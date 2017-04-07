Legal Tip of the Week

Do you know …

that a new law requires the IRS to use third party debt collectors to collect IRS tax debt? You have rights under the Fair Debt Collection and Practices Act even if the agency is collecting past due taxes. The IRS must tell you when they transfer your debt to a collector. You will also pay your debt directly to the IRS, not the debt collector.

For more information, please visit the Taxes and Money Problems section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.