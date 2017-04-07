Kick the Habit

On Thursday, March 16, Miss Coon and her 8th Grade Health Class wore tobacco free and heart healthy red shirts for “Kick Butts Day.” They made posters and t-shirts that have facts and quotes about using tobacco and why tobacco free is a healthier choice. They hung these shirts and posters around the school to promote “kicking the habit.” The 8th grade class enjoyed sharing their projects with the school and passed along some great information for others on kicking the habit.

