Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, April 6, 2007 —

Lucas Meschke, son of Angie Meschke, and Dawnette Christensen, daughter of Wayne and Teresa Christensen, were crowned king and queen at the 2007 Baker High School prom March 31. Forty-one couples dressed in formal attire participated in the Grand March. . .An open house 80th birthday party for Fritz Goerndt will be held April 15. . .As a member of the BHS Student Union, Brittni Heiser wrote a safety grant to promote wearing seatbelts and to not break speed limits. The grant was awarded by State Farm Insurance and a check for $3,000 was awarded to Brittni as writer of the grant and to Shanay Wyrick who is president of the BHS Student Union. . .The Malenovsky benefit was a huge success. The Pancake Feed/Silent Auction alone brought in $10,133, the Lutheran Trivent Organization contributed $2,500 in matching funds, bringing the total to $12,633.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, April 18, 1997 —

State Senator Ric Holden has sponsored Jana Obye to serve in the Montana State Senate. She helped Senators retrieve legislation, phone messages and committee reports. . .Butte Pipeline has moved into the old MDU building. . .Ben Franklin’s last day will be April 26. The store will close at 10 a.m. with an auction to follow. . .Picture: A rotary snow plow borrowed from the state was needed to clear the huge drifts on South Sixth Street West. . .1997 prom queen and king are Kim Schell and Dana Sander. . .Annual Pinewood Derby held March 9. First place winner was Wyet Christensen, second place went to Bret Christensen and third place to Dallas Newell and John Knapp. Best of show was won by Brandon Buerkle. . .Don and Sharon Fried hosted a 90th birthday party for Don’s mother, Frieda Fried. . .A Boy Scout ceremony was held Sunday at which Allan Barth received his Eagle Scout Award.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 16, 1987 —

Dana Robinson proudly displays an award he received at a recent Valley Motor Supply meeting. He was selected from a field of 54 stores as Manager of the Year. . .Doug Tate, a student at Baker High School, interviewed U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Brennan in a nationally televised seminar. The session, produced by the Close Up Foundation in conjunction with Radio Smithsonian, will feature Tate and other students from across the country in a question and answer session. . .Kyle Newell is pictured with his Coal Gasification project which he took to the State Science Fair in Missoula. The project won a gold ribbon (grand prize). . .DeGrande Ole Barber Salon announces Lesley Stotts as their new hair stylist. . .George and Jessie Townsend will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary and George’s 87th birthday April 16. . .Roger Noftsker, age 44, passed away April 7. . .Last week ten BHS students took part in a week long governmental study program (Close Up) in Washington, D. C. Those participating were Tim Hornung, Shawna Potter, Tami Robinson, Kim Schweigert, Kim Zink, Doug Tate, Theresa Logar, Kara Burns, Joel Bechtold and Chris Lund.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 14, 1977 —

According to instructors Tom McGonigal and Clayton Keech, 16 youth received certificates of competency upon completion of the Hunter Safety Program. County chief instructor, Tiny Ludlum, assisted McGonigal and Keech in administering the final test. . .Winners for the Little Beaver Soil Conservation District supervision election were Robert Sparks and Allen Rustad. . .Jackie Meek of Wibaux prepared a skillet hamburger pie to place first at the District V Beef Cook-Off at Plevna. Connie Bruha of Baker received second place and Tanya Rieger of Plevna captured third. . .The Plevna Cub Scouts recently held their annual Pinewood Derby. Special guests were Mr. and Mrs. Pete Anderson, representing the fire department, who sponsor the Cub Scout Pack. This year’s winners are Gordon Wohlers, 3rd; Troy Huber, 2nd; and Mark Thielen, 1st. . .Members present at the monthly Chamber of Commerce meeting held at the Baker Hotel unanimously approved budgeting $500 toward the purchase of new Christmas decorations and buying materials to repair the existing decorations. Jim Anderson and Bob Herbst answered questions on the progress being made on the acquisition of two doctors in the community. There was also a discussion on the situation of the Baker Lake project.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 20, 1967 —

Alvin Hasty was recently awarded a refrigerator in the 1967 Appliance Sweepstakes contest sponsored by Occident Flour. . .Baker Jaycees met April 12 at the K.C. Hall with Bill Randash, president, presiding at the meeting with the election of new officers who are Bud Chester, president; Doug Barone, vice president; Wayne Sack, second vice predident; Marvin Schopp, treasurer; and Leo Miller, secretary. . .Tom McGonigal was the mystery person this past week in the Who’s Who Contest. No one qualified for the $25 this week but Ted Rambur will receive $5 for the first to identify the contestant.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 18, 1957 —

Albert D. Brewer, former partner in the early 20s of Dr. W. H. Blakemore in Baker, and one of the Montana’s oldest retired physicians died Sunday while enroute to his son’s home in Missoula. . .Jockey Jackie Westrope, Baker, is in the news again. This time in a serious injury category. Westrope, 1933 national riding champion, broke his right let Saturday when his mount reared at the starting gate before the start of the second race at Bay Meadows. . .Mrs. Adolph Rieger, 65, of Plevna has been named “Mother of the Year, 1957”. She is the mother of 18 children and a grandmother of 55. . .If the need should arise, the City of Baker was assured last week of a new and abundant source of good water. A test hole was drilled by George Askin on the city park property just north and slightly east of the hospital. The hole was drilled to a depth of 200 feet and produced 50 gallons per minute.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 17, 1947 —

A delegation from Baker including Rex Flint, Dan Helgeson, Larry Burns, Larry Busch and Monford Hawks made a trip to Faith, S.D., to attend the annual meeting of Highway 212 Assn. . .A baseball benefit dance will be held at the Plevna town Hall April 19. . .Mr. and Mrs. M. H. O’Brien took their daughters Helen and Catherine back to Miles City where they are attending school. . .T/5 Harry M. Young received his discharge at Camp Beale, Calif., April 9. He has served overseas on Luzon with the 975th C.B.M. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Young.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 15, 1937 —

The grand opening of Wildwood Park will be April 17. It will be under the management of Jim Biffle and he is planning to have good music and other attractive features at each dance. . .Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Johns of Cabin Creek have leased the O’Laughlin residence in Baker recently vacated by the Ted Bergstrom family. . .The Red Butte Dam west of town has already made good on some of its promises. The waters impounded from the spring precipitation have formed a lake equal to the area of Baker Lake. The water has attained the highest level possible, 20’ 4” and has been running over the spillway all week. . .Members of the Baker Rifle Club went to Ekalaka Sunday for their scheduled rifle shoot and returned home the winners. Taking part were L. Owen, E. Nelson, D. Nelson, Bud Price, James Oven, A. Sikorski, G. Rediske, F. Loveless, D. Harris

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 14, 1927 —

Baker Woman’s Club elects Mrs. L. F. Bruggeman president at its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. Others officers include Mrs. D. B. Grant, Mrs. Karl Pleissner, Mrs. H. M. Trandum, Mrs. Clyde Erther, Mrs. R. S. Johnson and Mrs. C. J. Cousman. . .Ladies of Baker may cast their fashion cares to the wind with the opening of the Style Shop by Mrs. R. Marks and Mrs. Wm. Harris who purchased the Vogue from Miss Christensen Tuesday. . .The tourist camp will be opened to the traveling public next week. Work on modern improvements will be underway at once, which will make a model camp for Baker.

