Fallon County Timely-Tips

Time for Spring Cleaning

By Sherry Vogel

Window treatments:

Spring is a great time to consider cleaning or changing out your drapes and window treatments.

If you plan to clean your drapes to refreshen them before you rehang them, then it may be as simple as using your vacuum attachments to remove dust that has accumulated or you may need to have them professionally dry-cleaned. Another quick and easy way to freshen them is to toss them in a dryer with a fabric softener sheet and a damp towel. If you are uncertain about the best method for cleaning your custom fabrics read the attached labels.

For a window that truly sparkles remember to wash your window glass inside and out, wash the screens and wipe down windowsills and the walls around the window before rehanging your window treatments.

Cleaning window screens:

Remove screens from window casings. Lay flat on towels. Vacuum gently to remove cobwebs, dust and pollens. Flip the screen and clean the other side the same way. Use ½ gallon water mixed with ¼ c. liquid all-purpose cleaner to gently wash with sudsy sponge. Rinse screens with hose or in bathroom shower with showerhead. Pat off excess water with towel and air dry.