Fallon County celebrates National Library Week

(BAKER, MONTANA) –This week, the Fallon County Library joins libraries in schools, campuses and communities nationwide in celebrating the many ways libraries are transforming their communities every day through the services and invaluable expertise they offer.

April 9-15 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the changing role of libraries, librarians and library workers. Libraries aren’t only a place of quiet study, but also creative and engaging community centers where people can collaborate using new technologies, learn how to use a 3D printer or even record their own music.

Libraries of all types are evolving to meet the needs of the communities they serve. Elected officials, small business owners, students and the public at large depend upon libraries and the resources they offer to address the needs of their communities. By providing such resources as e-books and technology classes, materials for English-language learners, programs for job seekers or a safe haven in times of crisis, libraries and librarians transform their communities.

At the Fallon County Library, we are transforming by bringing services to our community and programs to people of all ages.

“The library embraces the entire community, offering unlimited opportunities for personal growth and lifelong learning,” said Stacey Moore, Director “Libraries level the playing field for people of any age who are seeking the information and access to technologies that will improve their quality of life.”

Libraries also offer something unique to their communities, the expertise of individual librarians. Librarians assist patrons in using increasingly complex technology and sorting through the potentially overwhelming mass of information bombarding today’s digital society. This is especially crucial when access to reliable and trustworthy data is more important than ever.

The Fallon County Library is celebrating National Library Week by serving refreshments and welcoming all patrons, and inviting them to sign up for our numerous drawings.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.

For more information, visit the Fallon County Library at 6 West Fallon Avenue, call (406) 778-7160 or see the library’s Web site at falloncountylibrary.net. Libraries hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.