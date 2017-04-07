Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:20pm Debbie Wyrick joined the meeting.

Commissioner Baldwin inquired about the increase in Dental and Vision costs. Discussion followed.

9:23pm Debbie left the meeting.

9:25am Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

9:30am COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed reports, board minutes, agendas, department e-mails and letters.

9:34am Joe Janz, Outside Maintenance joined the meeting.

Requested permission to remove old lights in the front entryway. Commission approved.

Also, got prices on fishing poles from Wal-Mart as well as from Ace and Runnings. Ace is about $11.00 so Joe ordered them from Ace. Commission Approved.

9:38am Joe left the meeting.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF MARCH 20-24, 2017. Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week March 20-24, 2017. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION MINUTES APPROVAL FOR MARCH 21, 2017. Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for March 21, 2017. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

Discussion on Hail damage repairs to begin at the fairgrounds, contractors will be salvaging the tin.

Received a request to sublease. Discussion on subleasing county land in the land contracts. Commission doesn’t feel a lessor should profit on a sublease.

10:00am Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Set County Auction Date- Sept. 13, 2017.

Shop Updates- Updates given on shop equipment repairs.

Road Updates- Updates given on roads that are being bladed; Alba has found portable containers for bulk DEF, but to prevent contamination, the pour spouts need to seal in plastic baggies. Will purchase those from Reynolds.

10:17am Alba left the meeting.

10:25am Alba rejoined the meeting and requested permission to purchase bolt bins. Commission approved.

10:27am Alba left the meeting.

10:30am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

Project Updates- Temporary fence at Coal Bank Creek was put up last week and existing fence was removed.

Shannon, presented books with all permits obtained for lake dewatering project.

Draft preliminary report on Baker Lake dewatering presented. Shannon wants Commission to read it before he sends it to FEMA tomorrow. Will then schedule a conference call with FEMA on Tues or Wed. next week. Discussion followed.

Box Culverts – Meeting with MDU regarding gas line on 1st street this morning.

Buerkle Pit- Shannon will be measuring that today.

10:50am Commissioner Ranum left the meeting to attend the JGA meeting at the fairgrounds.

10:51am Shannon left the meeting.

11:00am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

PLANNER UPDATES

Forrest will be here next week to go over Growth Policy, Plevna Zoning; Landfill COS went out to Brosz Engineering.

Discussion on SMART/CTEP. Andy did retrieve flood plain mapping program for her computer.

11:04am Mary left the meeting.

11:10am Eric Kary, Golf Course Supervisor joined the meeting.

GOLF COURSE UPDATES

Commission advised that they would rather meet once a month for updates.

Two of the employees will be returning and will need to recruit for the other positions.

Purchase request – Would like to get a sod cutter for approximately $3800.00 need it for around the tee boxes, as there are a lot of low spots. Discussion followed. Commission approved.

11:17am Eric left the meeting.

11:30am Rich Menger, Sanitarian joined the meeting.

Shared photos of Baker Lake fish kill.

11:32am Rich left the meeting.

11:32am Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Request to recruit for IT/Computer Technician. Julie relayed that Don Dilworth thought we needed to recruit and Don was going to ask about whom we are going to contract with.

Would like to contact tech schools for graduates in this field. Discussion on where to advertise.

11:40am Don Dilworth joined the meeting.

Discussion on what the County’s IT needs are. Recommend getting someone with a degree. Discussion on wages.

Commission approved to advertise.

11:52am Don and Julie left the meeting.

11:56am PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

Jerrid Geving joined the meeting via a conference call.

The Fair board made a decision to build stalls with 10×10 panels. Panels would cost over $23,000.00. The fair expects 310 stalls to be rented out for the high school rodeo. The cost would be recouped within a year or two. Commissioner Rost asked where they would be stored. Jerrid stated behind the racetrack. They would chain all of them together and mount a trail cam.

Commission will have Jerrid come in at 4:00pm.

12:07pm NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Being no second, Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from Chair and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting via conference call.

Legislative updates given.

1:23pm Jim Leischner, Insurance Store joined the meeting.

1:40pm Jason ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

Jim asked if he could give Travelers Insurance an opportunity to quote a price for work comp. insurance. Commission approved to get a quote.

1:52pm Jim left the meeting.

1:55pm Wayne Mangold, Plevna TV Board and Barb Ketterling, Treasurer joined the meeting.

The Plevna TV Board expenses are more than they are taking in. Policy has been, if you do not receive a signal, you don’t pay the fee. The charge is $20.00 per year. There are less users. One solution is to charge everyone $20.00 and if they don’t get a signal they could then remove them from billing. Another option is to combine the two districts since Baker is only paying $6.00 and Plevna is getting most of their channels from Baker.

Wayne will hold a public meeting in Plevna to make them aware of what is going on.

1:58pm Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

2:02pm Wayne left the meeting. Trent Harbaugh, Sheriff joined the meeting.

POLICY MANUAL OPEN COMMENTS

2:07pm Dale Butori, Weed Control Coordinator joined the meeting.

Discussion and clarification on policy’s relating to alcohol, employee parking, sick leave, tobacco, cell phone, firearms, and reporting process.

3:07pm Mona Madler, SMART; Shane Bettenhausen, Shooting Range Manager and Rich Menger, Sanitarian joined the meeting.

3:10pm Dale, Trent, Mona and Barb left the meeting.

Request for Intermittent help at the Shooting Range. Commission approved to advertise.

3:10pm Colton Cornwell joined the meeting.

3:12pm Julie and Shane left the meeting.

CTEP

3:15pm Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

3:18pm Mona Madler rejoined the meeting.

Colton was a foreman with Gamut Construction during the CTEP project. He has an on-going case with DOL regarding pay discrepancy. Colton identified the prevailing wage and strict parameters on bidding process, he sees a conflict of interest since Carson served on boards. Job classifications were misidentified and running beyond the completion date, wanted to know why fines were not assessed to Gamut Construction. Colton identified that re-bar was not installed into the concrete and was missing. He questions the legitimacy of the bid.

3:26pm Tyler Travis joined the meeting.

Mona explained the process of the bid procurement. In Aug. 2015 the proper process was started for the procurement of bids, none were received. In Nov. 2015 the procurement process was re-opened for bids. Two bids were received in Dec. 2015. Gamut Construction was low bid and received the contract. Since the majority of this project is funded with Federal money, prevailing wage for all employees is used. The Project Scope of Work for the construction phase is established by the Engineer, who follows the DOT’s CTEP parameters. There was a punch list at final walk through, there were things that Gamut Construction had to re-do in order to receive final pay.

Colton, feels that the project is not complete, due to wages not being paid properly.

Mona, elaborated on how the CTEP program worked and that the program no longer exists.

Colton, feels that responsibility lies with the County. The Contracted Engineer received the time sheets, signed off on the project, and did contact Carson regarding pay discrepancy. Colton, feels there is negligence.

Commissioner Baldwin asked Colton; you are saying there is no re-bar in that project. Colton, I am saying that.

Commissioner Baldwin stated that in regards to your situation, the audit you have going will show if there are any discrepancies.

3:52pm Rich left the meeting.

Colton states that there was not a pre-construction meeting.

Mona states that pre-construction meetings are typically attended by the engineer, contractor, and owner. Colton is upset that he was not involved in the pre-construction meeting.

Tyler said that in regards to time cards, at times the employees could not clock in and out.

Commissioner Baldwin invited Colton and Tyler to come back and make another appointment to continue the talks and stated that the audit will reveal any issues.

4:00pm Tyler, Colton, and Mary left the meeting.

4:01pm Jerrid Geving and Eddie Coulter, Fair Board members joined the meeting.

4:03pm Mona left the meeting.

Jerrid, re-stated that the Fair Board made a decision to purchase 10×10 panels so that 310 outdoor portable stalls could be built for the high school rodeo. This would require 460 panels with a cost of $23,000.00-$26,000.00.

Also informed they would like to purchase a tarp to cover the rodeo arena to keep the grounds dry.

Commissioner Ranum asked if there is an inventory of panels. Jerrid stated, there is now.

Commissioner Ranum asked what it would cost. Eddie said the tarp over the arena would cost about $12,000.00. Eddie explained that it rolls out just like a baseball tarp.

Commissioner Rost asked if the panels come painted. Jerrid stated they are stainless steel.

They would store them in the SE corner and chain them together.

The bleachers by the heading box are inadequate and still need to do something there; Eddie is getting quotes for that.

Discussion on need of a trolley or golf cart for during the fair.

Commission approved the purchase of 10×10 panels.

4:20pm Jerrid and Eddie left the meeting.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF MARCH 6-10, 2017, MARCH 13-17, 2017.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes with corrections for the weeks March 6-10, 2017, March 13-17, 2017. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, and misc. items.

4:55pm EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

Addendum: Mona Madler checked into the rebar situation, rebar was not included in the engineer specifications, therefore not needed in the project.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder