Baker’s Municipal Airport receives grant . . .

By Sherry Vogel

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) Aeronautics Division, along with the Montana Aeronautics Board, awarded over $600,000 in loans and grants to various Montana airports as part of its annual loan and grants programs.

This program is open to all public-use airport entities and the money can be used for any qualified airport or aviation related project.

Baker’s Municipal Airport, which its land is owned by the city, but is managed by Fallon County, was awarded a grant for $6,764. The money will be used toward pavement maintenance (PVMT Rehab). Roger Meggers, airport manager, stated, “The money will be used for crack sealing and a pavement seal coat on runways, taxiways and ramps. This will be used along with a Federal Aviation Administration grant to fund this work. The cost to Fallon County is minimal because of these grants.”

The airport does have restrictions on how the money can be used, but the money does not have to be repaid.

A few of the many airports, receiving PVMT grants are Ekalaka Airport which received $4,173, Havre – $11,740, Lewistown – $26,068, Forsyth – $26,916, and Columbus – $53,552.

The annual loan and grant program was developed 23 years ago and is a welcome contributor to Montana airports. This year the funds available totaled $232,500 in grants and $371,000 in loans. The money available is awarded to both small airport projects as well as large airport construction projects around the state.

Applications for the money are due into the Aeronautics Division on Nov. 15 each year and the money is typically awarded in January. The funds are not available until the beginning of the next fiscal year- July 1.