3rd Grade Write Letters to Businesses

Mrs. Benner’s 3rd grade class wrote letters to various businesses and asked questions about each business. Weston Buerkle received a nice response from the business he wrote to, John Deere. They sent him a letter thanking him for being interested in their company, and answered the questions that he had. They also sent him a box with the latest books on new John Deere equipment, as well as a pencil and a key chain. It was great for the class to reach out to businesses through a letter, and they were all very excited that they heard back from one of the companies.

