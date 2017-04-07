3rd Grade Write Letters to Businesses

Weston Buerkle with the box of goodies that John Deere sent to him.

Mrs. Benner’s 3rd grade class wrote letters to various businesses and asked questions about each business. Weston Buerkle received a nice response from the business he wrote to, John Deere. They sent him a letter thanking him for being interested in their company, and answered the questions that he had. They also sent him a box with the latest books on new John Deere equipment, as well as a pencil and a key chain. It was great for the class to reach out to businesses through a letter, and they were all very excited that they heard back from one of the companies.

      



