Soil-To-Skillet Program, “Business From The Ground Up”

Bring a friend, your family or a co-worker and join us for the 2017 Soil-to-Skillet Program. This year’s program will be INSPIRING for small businesses, ENERGIZING for rural communities & MOTIVATING for people to create healthier communities. Participants will partake in a variety of hands-on activities and enjoy Montana Made foods & beverages. You will not want to miss it!

The Event will be held April 22, 2017 from 1-7 p.m. at the Fallon County Fairground Exhibit Hall in Baker, Mont. We have a great program planned and we hope that you can join us. Please RVSP by Monday April 10th! Late registration may be accepted for an additional fee. There will be 4 renewal Units for Professional Development Activities.

Speakers and Topics Include:

Local Food & Fusion Cuisine – Claudia Krevat, The Lentil Caravan

In Claudia’s exuberant kitchen, two New American culinary movements come together: local food sourcing and fusion cuisine. Local food has always had global roots and it is by no means impossible to recreate dishes from distant lands with homegrown ingredients.

How Everyday People Can Become Superheroes – Patti Armbrister, Hinsdale Outdoor Class

Everyday people can become superheroes by changing some basic practices to improve soil for our children and their future. Kids can also make a difference by learning how to grow food in school. Patti believes that local foods are important to everyone.

Telling Your Story to Sell Your Product: Sara Hollenbeck, High Five Meats

Learning from her experience of starting High Five Meats, Sara will share her direct marketing techniques, marketing, regulations, food safety and more.

Present Day Pioneering: Sarah Calhoun, Owner, Red Ants Pants, Director, Red Ants Pants Foundation

This is an unlikely story. It’s a story about pants and small town Montana. It’s a story about music, chainsaws, and possibilities. It is about entrepreneurship, working hard, and establishing a rural Foundation. It is about people, the land, and how we need each other. It is a reminder that we can do BIG things in small towns

Beaver Creek Brewery, Jim Devine and Sandon Stinnett

Named for the small creek running through Wibaux, Beaver Creek Brewery opened its doors in summer 2008 with six beers on tap, plus root beer. Since then, BCB has grown in popularity, becoming a regional destination for connoisseurs of beer, music and good times. Beaver Creek Brewery will be offering beer tasting.

Dinner prepared by Claudia’s Mesa with locally sourced ingredients

Claudia’s Mesa is a destination for creativity, food and design, where Claudia brings together her Latin-American/Caribbean background and her new roots planted in Montana’s soil.

This event will include a door prizes, hands-on workshops (Making Butter, DIY Tile Coaster, DIY Wool Drier Ball, Make Your Own Bee Hotel and Seasoning meats) and we will also be serving Montana Made Foods from High Five Meat, Flathead Lake Cheese, Beaver Creek Brewery Beer Bread and Tumblewood Teas.

For a full schedule of this event or if you have questions contact the Fallon/Carter County Extension Office at 406-778-7110 or email falloncarter1@montana.edu. Pre-registration is required by April 10th. The fee for this event is $35 (an additional fee may be applied for late registrations). Please may checks payable to Fallon-Carter County Extension. Registration can be mailed to P.O. Box 850, Baker, Mont., 59313 or dropped off at the Extension Office in the basement of the courthouse in Baker.