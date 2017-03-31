Senate Western Caucus Applauds President Trump’s Approval of Keystone XL Pipeline

U.S. SENATE – Today, Senate Western Caucus led by Chairman Steve Daines (R-MT) applauded President Donald J. Trump’s executive action to approve the job-creating Keystone XL pipeline.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT): “After too many years of talk and delays, today is a long awaited day for Montana’s counties that badly need the tax revenue of this job-creating pipeline. Thanks to President Trump we took a big step towards finally breaking ground and building the Keystone XL pipeline.”

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND): “After being delayed for nearly a decade, we welcome the Trump Administration’s approval of the permit to build the Keystone XL Pipeline. This project is not only about energy, but also job creation, economic growth and making America more secure by reducing our dependence on Middle Eastern oil. Approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline is a clear signal that our nation is once again open for business and that we are committed to building the infrastructure we need now and in the future.”

Senator John Thune (R-SD): “After delaying the common-sense, shovel-ready Keystone XL pipeline for eight years, the Obama administration put politics ahead of job creation and energy development,” said Thune. “I’m glad President Trump took quick action to approve this critical infrastructure project. This is one more step in a joint effort between Congress and the administration to pursue policies that encourage job creation and economic growth.”

Senator James Lankford (R-OK): “I am glad the Trump administration is moving energy forward with the completion of the northern-leg of the Keystone XL oil pipeline. This is a safe and efficient way to move crude from Canada through the Midwest to the Gulf Coast, but was subject to years of political delay, even though there was no evidence of a significant impact on climate change. The southern part is completed, it’s time to complete the rest of the line.”

Senator Pat Roberts (R-KS): “I applaud the president for following through on his commitment to focus on job creation, energy affordability and security,” Senator Roberts. “By furthering our relationship with Canada, a strong ally and neighbor, we can further reduce our reliance on energy from less friendly and even hostile countries oversees.”