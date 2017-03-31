Letters to the Editor

To whom it may concern,

I am writing in response to the gotta question in the March 24, 2017 issue of the Fallon County Times about Eastern Montana Humane Society and the thought that you (the writer of the question) feels and is concerned about the misuse of the tax exempt status.

First off, Eastern Montana Humane Society is and always has kept its non profit status. We have filed yearly all reports to maintain our 501 c 3 status. We are very active in helping and saving many animals and have never quit with our mission and goals. We take many phone calls from the surrounding area except right now as the land and building is not complete we take those animals to other bigger shelters where they have vets that work with them and they get adopted out from there. Yes our website is down because all animals are delivered by me to other shelters. As far as not getting ahold or no one returning your phone calls that is a very false statement and maybe you don’t have the proper number. EMHS phone is 406-891-2436 and has been since the beginning of time.

We didn’t abandon our property. We were not allowed on our property from July 2010 to October 2015. Therefore there has been extreme weather damage to the building. We are currently in the process of getting our missing permits in place and working with sanitarian, Rich Menger, on figuring out what we need to complete and how to properly get everything done. Of course funding is an issue and the repairs will all cost money. Therefore, I would like to reassure the concerned citizen that yes the land was donated and many donations were given for the building and that we are working towards getting the humane society complete and therefore all donations already given will still have gone for the purpose of saving and helping unwanted animals.

So your information about EMHS being disbanded is far from factual. Our board and officers are still active in trying to start again what we set out to accomplish. It is like starting from step 1 and I can assure you that every step of the way we will be making sure all the proper steps are taken.

Once again, if you have any questions regarding EMHS please do feel free to call me, Lisa, President of EMHS at 406-891-2436. Thank you for your concern about a much needed cause in our community.

Lisa Passmore

President EMHS