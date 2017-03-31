Legal Tip of the Week

Do you know …

how to dispute a debt that you don’t owe? You can send a debt collector a “Debt Dispute Letter” asking the collector to verify that you actually owe the debt and the exact amount they claim you owe. A debt collector must then respond to your letter before trying to collect the debt, or else they are breaking the law.

To find the Debt Dispute Letter, please visit the Money Problems section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.