Law Enforcement

Weekly Police Blotter

•March 20, 2017 – March 26, 2017 – 21 Calls for service: 6 vehicle unlocks; 5 traffic stops; 5 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 3 public assists; 1 DUI arrest; 1 report of theft; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Lanae Bretzel, Plevna, driving under the influence of alcohol, 2nd offense, fine $1,285, jail of 365 days with 358 days suspended on conditions for 18 months (9/22/18), charges to run consecutive, attend, complete, comply and follow all recommendations of the Licensed Addiction Counselor and pay for all associated costs of the ACT – Prime for Life Course, report by 4/15/17 complete by 9/1/17, loss of Driver’s License by the State of Montana to be determined by the State of Montana, restricted probationary license recommended only with the installation of the ignition interlock device, the Defendant is restricted to driving only a motor vehicle equipped with a functioning ignition interlock device during the probationary period and shall pay the costs of leasing, installing and maintaining the device, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, attend complete, comply and pay for Chemical dependence assessment, education course and treatment and follow all recommendations of the counselor, ignition interlock device on any vehicle driven, Scram compliance monitoring bracelet for six months, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale with the exception to pick up food to-go orders and current employment, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and or drugs or medication without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 3/1/17.

•Lanae Bretzel, Plevna, speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 77/65, fine $70 with $70 suspended on conditions for 18 months (9/22/18), charges to run consecutive, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, attend complete, comply and pay for Chemical dependence assessment, education course and treatment and follow all recommendations of the counselor, ignition interlock device on any vehicle driven, Scram compliance monitoring bracelet for six months, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale with the exception to pick up food to-go orders and current employment, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs and or drugs or medication without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension, ticket issued 3/1/17.

•Rowdie James Prewitt, Fairview, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 3/20/17.

•Steffan F. Tellan, Amidon, N.D., careless driving, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 3/16/17.

•Derek C. Vandamme, Baker, fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, 1st offense, dismissed by court, per verified proof of valid insurance provided on the date and time of the citation, ticket issued 3/6/17.

City Court

•Shannon Jannell Binkley, Ekalaka, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, 1st offense, fine $275, jail of ten days with ten suspended on conditions for one year (3/15/18), to run consecutive with charge #1, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 3/4/17.

•Shannon Jannell Binkley, Ekalaka, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, fine $285, jail of 180 days with 178 suspended on conditions for one year (3/15/18), two days jail to be completed by 4/15/17, to run consecutive with charge #2, loss of Driver’s License to be determined by the State of Montana, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 3/4/17.