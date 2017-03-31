Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, March 30 , 2007 —

Cassandra Klos of Plevna High School, daughter of Jeff and Debra Klos, was awarded the DAR Good Citizen Award from the Powder River Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. . .The O’Fallon Historical Society is working to create a deck of playing cards that will feature 55 different historical photos from Baker on the face of each card. . .Marnee Overton, Courtney Barkley and Mary Jo Trainer, three seniors from the Baker Lady Spartan basketball team, traveled to Billings to play on the Class “B” East team for the Treasure State Classic. Marnee was selected to the All-Tournament Team. She also won the three-point shooting contest for the tournament. . .Encore Operating recently donated a 2002 Ford 3/4 T Supercab pickup to the City/County Community Service Program. . .Forty-one teams participated in the Baker Jam Youth Basketball Tournament held last weekend. . .Adeline Bertsch is retiring from being in charge of the blood drive. Ella Arnell will take her place.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, March 28, 1997 —

Monday evening of the Health Fair 100 IDs were made for children at the Mid-Rivers’ booth. This was the biggest fair ever with 535 people registering. There were 356 people for blood screening and 94 PSAs. . .Delmar and Helen Jensen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary April 12. . .Ben Franklin Store of Baker is having a quitting business sale. Their lease is expiring and they are selling out. . .Baker Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture welcomes these 1995-1996 new businesses: Continental Resources, The Emporium, Ferrell Transport, Griffith Rental, Horizon Electric, Inc., Mid-Rivers Telephone Cellular Service, Mona’s Floral and Paula Harkins opened Beneficial Therapeutic Massage. . .Keaton Medearis, son of Rena and John Medearis of Ismay, won third place and $25 in a contest through Gallaudet University in Washington D.C. on what technology means to deaf and hard of hearing individuals. Keaton is a seventh grader at Plevna.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 26, 1987 —

Bob Berndt is pictured with his mount of a Javelina (wild pig) that he shot about 110 miles east of Phoenix last year. Bob said he cooked the meat and it was delicious. . .Winners of the “World Champion Stick Horse Races” held during Bronco Days this weekend were Willie Battleson, Andy Selle, Jennifer Plummer, Errin Wiman and Jeanna Griffith. . .Coleen Barkley and Sandy Jacobson were selected for the All-Conference Girls Volleyball Team for 1987. Kim Schweigert was listed on the honorable mention team. . .Baker school holds annual Science Fair. The top six eighth grade projects will be going to the State Science Fair in Missoula. They are Cathy Lund, Maura Cornelius, Ryan Hecker, Kyle Newell, Dusten Hatfield and Nate Naprstek. . .Marvin Tweet, Baker Postmaster, was honored for his 30 years with the postal department. . .Grandparents’ Day was held March 17 in the Baker public schools. One hundred-ninety grandparents visited grades kindergarten through 12. Oldest grandparents registered were Charlie Abrams and Jessie Townsend. Youngest grandparents were Rex Farstveet and Susan Newell. Mrs. Vernie Eyre of Sidney was the grandparent who traveled the farthest. Mr. Everett Knipp and Mr. and Mrs. Jose Madler had the most grandchildren and great-grandchildren enrolled in school.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 24, 1977 —

Plevna girls entered in the Beef Cook-Off include Tanya Rieger, first place; Sherry Oster, second; Kim DuCharme, third; and Kathy Hopkins, fourth. Others participating were Angie Straub, Alice Higgins, Roxie Hoenke, Jolene Allerdings, Sandy Whitney and Paulette Garber. . .Fred’s Fairway of Dickinson was the first place winner over Hanewald’s team by three points in the Doc’s Independent Basketball Tournament held last weekend. Pictured are those on the second place Hanewald team and include Pete Herbst, Doc Hanewald, Jim Walker, John Hillebran, Gene Goodell, Kevin Newell, Eric Tiedemann, Brian Tiedemann, Art DeGrand, Paul Hughes, Todd Overton and Doyle Tiedemann.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 30, 1967 —

School District No. 9, Tonquin School northwest of Baker, will vote April 1 to become a part of Baker Elementary District No. 12. . .Top five spellers of the annual school spelling bee were: first, Mary Lou Houzvicka; second, Cheryle Madler; third, Jamie Sue Alexander; fourth, Mary Paula Young; fifth, Holly Heberle. These winners will compete in Glendive for the regional contest. . .Rose Varner won $50 for naming the mystery person in the Fallon County Times Who’s Who Contest. . .Earl Hoke of Plevna won a blue ribbon at the Inventor’s Congress held in Missoula Mar. 24-25 on his automatic bale wedge entry. . .Winners of the American Legion Auxiliary essay contest were Lana Shepherd, first; Cheryle Madler, second; and Linda Davis, third.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 28, 1957 —

Mikell Peck is pictured as the winner of the Elks National Foundation $400 scholarship. . .Les Paulson of Baker has been spending a good deal of his time during these long winter months constructing lamps from old wagon wheels. . .The bright black and yellow vehicle seen prowling the streets of Baker the past week is the handiwork of Bud Madler. Bud, following the trend toward the low slung sports cars, remodeled a 1951 Henry J into a “Henry J Plus”.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 27, 1947 —

The following candidates have filed for city offices: G. R. Moshier and L. R. Moline for mayor; T. V. Crichfield, R. C. Smith, J. F. Smola and Dr. S. A. Weeks, alderman for first ward; Roy McClain, Leif Holmlund, Guy Thomas and Jack Mellor, alderman for second ward; Vern Bublitz, city treasurer; and R. W. Marks, police magistrate. . .Sixty degree temperatures Saturday sent flash floods cascading down the normally small Russell Creek, driving six Ekalaka families from their homes and surrounding 14 other homes. The water rose four inches above the sidewalks. . .Baker Independents win second at Beach tournament. Flint, Mellor and Woolston place on All-Star Team. . .Harold Rusley sustained a broken arm. . .Mrs. Kimball has been staying with her daughter, Rilla Cooper, in Ismay because her rooms have water in them from the recent thaw. Fallon Creek has become a good sized river. Jimmy May and family have been marooned on the other side of the creek in their pickup but were able to walk to the bridge.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 25, 1937 —

Everyone in Fallon County is rejoicing over the snowfall that occurred here Tuesday, bringing the moisture so greatly needed to make it possible for farmers to go ahead with their spring planting. . .G. K. Johnson, who has been manager of the local J.C. Penney store for the last four and one-half years, was notified last Friday that he was to be transferred to Livingston to have charge of the new Penney store just completed there. New manager for the Baker store will be Marion Rollins who will be transferred from Kalispell here. . .County Supt. Leo Riddle and principal LeRoy Good of Plevna represented the Fallon County M.E.A local at the delegate assembly in Butte Mar. 19-20. George Sanderson, principal of the Eastside School, went as a delegate from the Baker M.E.A.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 24, 1927 —

The people of Baker are invited by the Ollie High School to attend the play, “Safety First”, to be given at the Lake Theatre. . .Baker High School debaters stepped on the platform for the second time Saturday night to present the affirmative of the question “Resolve that Congress should pass an amendment to the constitution to limit, prohibit and regulate child labor”. They debated against Forsyth. Baker won the decision with Eleanor Helgerson and Gertrude Chapin speaking for Baker. . .Dr. Potterton will attend the Montana Dental Assn. meeting at Billings this week. . .Annual school elections will be held April 2 with Ed P. O’Brien and L. M. Corbitt running for two year terms and O. Christopher, a three year term.