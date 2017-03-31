Farmers Union patronage checks

At Cenex, the local Farmers Union Oil company in Baker, patronage points are earned by registered members for every purchase made from the gas & fuel pump to tires and automotive services, candy, food and beverages.

By Sherry Vogel

Farmers Union Oil in Baker is excited to be mailing out $35,290 in annual patronage checks to loyal customers. They are also pleased to announce that $52,927 worth of stock has been issued out to local members. The total dividend distributed is $88,216.

The customers of the cooperative (Co-op) are the stockholders or “member-owners” of the business. If the Co-op has a profitable year, all registered members receive cash dividends of 40% of each dollar spent at the station. Each member also builds stock in the company because for every dollar spent, 60% of it is issued to them in stock holdings.

It’s easy to become a member!

1. Ask the Centex store clerk for the simple application to sign up for a patronage account.

*A patronage account is NOT a charge account.

Charge account holders are automatically given patronage points after using their credit cards. Those customers without charge cards must sign up for a patronage account to earn patronage points.

*Members who are in good standing are also welcome to set up charge accounts with approved credit.

2. Each time you make a purchase, remind the store clerk to “apply the amount to your patronage account” so there will be a record of your business transactions.

Travis Mashak, General Manager, stated, “Loyalty definitely has its reward. The more recorded business you do at the Farmer’s Union Oil, the greater your cash back or patronage refund will be.”

Mashak reports that the Farmer’s Union Oil Company has paid out $502,503 to local member-owners in the past five years (2012-2016) and along with 2-$500.00 scholarships that are awarded annually, they also support local and charitable organizations.