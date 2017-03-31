Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:00am PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

Commissioner Ranum voiced concerns about employees working Saturdays. Employees can make up hours from the week as the work week runs Sunday through Saturday and with supervisors’ approval employees can work Saturday or if the supervisor themselves work, it must be Commission approved as stated in the Policy Manual.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF FEBRUARY 27-MARCH 3, 2017

Correction to Fairgrounds. Commissioner Ranum would like an Assistant Lead position.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes with corrections for the week of FEBRUARY 27-MARCH 3, 2017. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Abstain. The motion carried.

9:30am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

PLANNER UPDATES

Sun Valley Ranch Minor Subdivision Final Plat Staff Report #MNR-FP-17-02 dated February 7, 2017; all conditions were met.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Sun Valley Ranch Minor Subdivision Final Plat Staff Report #MNR-FP-17-02 dated February 7, 2017. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

Losing- Wrangler Trail Minor Subdivision Final Plat Staff Report #MNR-FP-17-01 dated February 6, 2017; all conditions were met.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Losing- Wrangler Trail Minor Subdivision Final Plat Staff Report #MNR-FP-17-01 dated February 6, 2017. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

9:45am Stacey Moore, Director of Library Services joined the meeting.

9:48am Mary left the meeting.

ROBLOX GAMING POLICY

Requesting approval to post on Library Facebook page a Library Internet Policy for Roblox gaming platform. It’s the most popular game being played by most minor children. The Library does not filter sites due to adults using the internet also. Discussion on illegal downloads and policies. Responsibility falls on the Library and will be posting a Policy on this also.

Commission approved.

9:50am Stacey left the meeting.

10:00am Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

Shop Updates

Discussion on Motor Grader Bids.

The Road Dept. would consider one Motor Grader as a John Deere machine; the current shop grader has minimal hours and trade-in value would be higher and would allow exposure to John Deere.

Field guys would rather stay with CAT due to significant operating differences. Commissioner Baldwin states; if you have multiple brands of equipment, then you need multiple filters on hand. Commissioner Ranum feels that CAT is not working with discounts and competitive bid pricing, as they know we are a CAT county. The County had previously upgraded all 7 machines at the same time, but retained these 3 in order to break up the roll over due to a decline in oil industry. In the past the county has had Champion and John Deere Motor Graders. Commissioner Rost agrees with concerns regarding CAT offering competitive bids. Overall, there is not a market for Motor Graders. Discussion on lack of interchangeability of wings and plows followed. In order to trade the 3 oldest machines and go with John Deere, the machines would require metal/body work repairs for the buy back. Road Supervisor stated that John Deere equipment is in the county with loaders, backhoes, etc.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve Caterpillar for the 3 Motor Graders. Being there was no second Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from Chair to second the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Nay. The motion carried.

10:27am Shannon Hewson joined the meeting.

Warranty on the wheel loader has been extended but JD Link has expired. Requesting permission to purchase a 3 year subscription for $3,000.00. Commission requested to see future quarterly reports generated by JD Link.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the purchase of JD Link for the wheel loader. Commissioner Ranum second the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

Updates given on shop and equipment.

The new Senior Bus has a high idle issue; it is continuously in high idle and will not idle down.

Wheelchair lift was not working due to a bad breaker.

There are no decals on at this time; the State did not provide any.

Road Updates

Paper report given to Commission. Bracket Butte Road/Hidden Water Trail; someone has taken gravel from the edge of the road and has left a 3 foot drop.

10:43am Alba left the meeting.

Project Updates

The City added 5’ wide sidewalks to 4th St and 1st St. gap (100’) with an estimated cost $22,000.00. Discussion on how to bill the engineering portion of this project, as it will be in conjunction with the Box Culvert project. Commission feels it should be broken out in order to know the exact dollar figure of cost to be reimbursed to the County. Also would not be making decisions on City Business.

MDU gas line – Shannon spoke with them this morning and is getting a cost quote together to move the line.

Joint Powers Agreement – needs signatures.

Temporary power is approved by MDU and will install.

11:05am Bobby left the meeting.

Per NRCS the upper dam gate can be closed. It was felt that the gate should be closed and monitor the ice. Discussion on who would monitor and operate it. (Correction on 3/7: The gates on the Upper Baker Lake will need to remain closed until March 31. (Shall remain open from September 1 to March 31 per O&M Manual and NRCS Requirements)).

Griffith property and haul road – Brosz Engineering spoke with them and they are ok with the haul road going across their property. Mike Kirschten Trust ground is also ok with the temporary easement. This was the shortest route to the landfill.

DES, FEMA, and Commission will need to meet a week or so after the lake is dewatered and dry. Core testing will then be done to see how deep in the soil tornado debris is. Core testing is part of Brosz Engineering’s responsibility.

Brosz Engineering needs the photos of debris that washed ashore on the west side of lake to include in the report. Commission will provide. Will submit permit application this week. Conversation on lake dewater plan followed.

Discussion on historical classifications of culverts/bridges; what that would mean to the project and progress.

11:29am Shannon left the meeting.

11:30am Kim Cuppy, Health Dept. Nurse; Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Permission to recruit for a Home Health Aid with no changes to pay or job description.

Commission approved.

11:33am Kim left the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum inquired for an update on closed session issue and how it is going with staff employee. There is no update and the Board is aware of staff employee.

11:38am Julie left the meeting.

11:45am PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

Karen Beyers and Brenda Wood joined the meeting as members of the public.

Karen asked why, in the Feb. 8th minutes, was there discussion regarding Robert Wood. Commissioner Ranum said she never should have asked it. Commissioner Ranum apologized and does not recall saying some of the things stated. Commissioner Ranum feels those minutes have harmed her relationship with Nicole and asked why Brenda was in the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum stated she would not be back after lunch, and to put in the minutes that she was going to Helena.

11:50am Karen and Brenda left the meeting.

11:50am

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Co-Chairman

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

TIME SHEET REVIEW

The Commission reviewed and approved February 2017 time sheets, payroll & withholdings in the amount of $483,387.60 and they are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

2:27pm Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

2:30pm CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the February End of Month Claims in the amount of $649,649.44 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

2:50pm Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

Discussion on use of snow days. If an employee is unable to get to work due to county roads not plowed, not personal roads or driveways, then employee may use a snow day. Policy is based on coming in from place of residence.

2:56pm Debbie left the meeting.

3:58pm Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman joined the meeting.

4:00pm Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

4:07pm Margie Losing, FMC Controller joined the meeting.

Group Term Life Insurance Rates

Fallon County pays $4.50 per month/per person with EMBS. Fringe Benefits would be approximately $1.20 per person vs. the $4.50 currently paid.

Discussion followed on supplemental policies, current and potential.

Commission would like to hear more information from Fringe Benefits representative.

4:40pm Alba and Margie left the meeting.

Commission requested a breakdown of wages split with City in regards to wages and benefits.

4:43pm Debbie left the meeting. Mona Madler and Drury Phebus joined the meeting via conference call.

VETERANS POW MIA MEMORIAL

Drury feels the placement detracts from the WWII Memorial and wants it moved to the side.

Mona, spoke with the monument company, who did the placement, and since it is epoxied to the concrete, there is potential to crack or damage the stone. The company does not recommend attempting to move it. Drury still would like to see it moved.

4:47pm Drury ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

Mona has had a lot of feedback and only has received two complaints. The location was chosen due to having existing concrete and an original design flaw that would have caused further water or ice damage to the Veterans Monument. Mona would like to leave the monument’s placement.

It is viewable from the parking lot for those who are unable to get out of their vehicles. Aesthetically out of balance if it was moved left or right of existing monument.

Although, currently there are no POW-MIA’s from Fallon County, the monument is a recognition to those individuals, and in the future, should the need ever arise, names could be carved into the monument.

Commission feels that it will be difficult to move and should leave it alone. Decision is not to move the POW-MIA Monument.

5:00pm Mona ended the phone call thereby ending the meeting.

5:00pm

EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:00am PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:00am Rich Menger, Sanitarian joined the meeting.

9:08am Tom Kachel, Manager of Landfill Operations joined the meeting.

9:10am Travis Mashak, Greg Gunderson, and Dan Flor; Farmers Union joined the meeting.

LANDFILL PRICES

Commissioner Ranum stated the landfill prices from years ago were very low and therefore raised. Issues seemed to have arisen since there have been large cleanups.

Travis – There has always been opportunity to come voice concerns just as Farmers Union is now doing.

9:17am Steve Schweigert, Farmers Union Board Member joined the meeting.

Rich stated that soil testing and well monitoring is $90,000.00 in addition to excavation and landfill fees. One solution is to use the old landfill/junk vehicle graveyard site and have a one-time use land farm for low impact contaminated soils. Discussion followed on 50,000 parts per million (ppm) of hydrocarbons constitutes low impact soil and Farmers Union’s soil tested at 16,000 ppm. Hot spots were found at loading spot of bulk tank. Soil could be mixed to reduce hot spots.

Discussion followed on what testing was completed in comparison to the diesel range organic/gas range organic (dro/gro) testing the landfill does. Discussion of no limitations on yardage followed.

Commissioner Baldwin contacted Sheridan and Richland Counties with like landfills. Fallon County is three times higher. The County landfill should be competitive and not have individuals haul to other counties.

One reason rates were increased was due to North Dakota hauling contaminated soils here.

Commissioner Ranum asked if Tom could take his own tests from the Farmers Union site.

WBI charges $300.00 per test. Questioned the need for double testing, as samples would be sent to the same testing facility. DEQ must follow the work plan explicitly. It is very stringent.

9:28am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

9:30am Jim Rolle, West Central Environmental Consultants joined the meeting via conference call.

Placement of low impact contaminated soil from Farmers Union discussion followed.

Discussion of current rate of $100.00 per ton, would the state even consider reimbursement? Perhaps, but they would drag their feet, Travis knows of one project that has been tabled since 2014.

The higher the cost the more they will push back and drag this out.

Discussion followed on pricing options, classification of soils, waste and ppm limitations.

9:50am Jim ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

Discussion followed on reasons for changing the price and future implications.

9:55am Andy Fujimori, IT/Computer Tech joined the meeting.

A lengthy discussion followed on pricing.

Commission will have another meeting this week to come to a decision on how to proceed.

10:11am Greg, Steve, Travis, Dan, Tom, Mary, Rich left the meeting.

SECURITY ASSESSMENT

The Courthouse is using Symantec; no other anti-virus needed.

Discussion in regards to application server and domain server. Domain server handles computer settings. There are approximately 70 computers in the courthouse and about half are not on the domain.

10:15am Trent joined the meeting.

911 is not included on the domain, but does include the Sheriff’s office. Need to do cable cleanup. Courthouse – Andy is taking care of that, but just needs a backup to be ordered.

Need to add a firewall and antivirus for Health Dept. and Senior Center.

Health Dept. is in violation of HIPAA. Andy wants to put a server in the Health Dept. and would need firewall and access points. Andy can purchase.

Garrett with DIS suggested that Andy help do the work and would reduce labor costs. 80-100 man-hours to complete the work. Andy does not recommend the cable clean up as quoted; he feels that has already been done.

Andy is requesting permission to help.

Trent said all cables are brand new in the Sheriff’s Dept. and feels it does not need cleanup. DIS has quoted a $5,000.00 charge for this and he is unsure what that fee would do.

Commissioner Baldwin asked if we should be messing in the Sheriff’s Dept. at all.

Andy read through itemization of costs and fees DIS quoted.

Trent inquired as to DES, as he thought they were supposed to have grant money available? Grant money cannot be spent on equipment purchase.

Andy estimates the Health Dept. costs to be $11,000.00-$12,000.00. Discussion on securing the server in a room at the Health Dept.

Commissioner Baldwin asked if any of this expenditure is in the Health Dept.’s budget? Andy will visit with her.

Andy to report back to the Commission.

Andy still has about $130,000.00 in his budget.

10:30am Mick Johnson, HDR Business Development Director joined the meeting.

10:33am Andy left the meeting.

Mick presented an introduction to HDR Engineering and experience with loading facilities, road management, and man camps involving the XL Pipeline.

10:44am Robert Pfund, KFLN radio joined the meeting.

Commissioner Baldwin informed those in attendance, Keystone XL has some of road and bridge improvements in their budget.

10:47am Trent, Robert, and Mick left the meeting.

11:03am Joe Janz, Outside Building Maintenance Supervisor joined the meeting.

11:06am Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

Joe volunteers each year at the Camp Needmore 4-H Fishing Camp and has found that 175 fishing poles could be purchased at a discount from Walmart in Miles City.

Time off request clarification to volunteer for the Extension Office’s Camp Needmore 4-H Fishing Camp; vacation time taken last year.

Discussion then followed on the Colorado pick up the Extension Office was using. Inquired about transferability to Outside Maintenance and put the Dodge up for auction?

Commissioner Ranum inquired into status of insurance. There is no issue in regards to insurance.

Decision was to fix the Dodge and continue use rather than auction.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to purchase 175 poles from Walmart not to exceed $15.00 per pole for the 4-H Fishing Derby at Camp Needmore. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

11:08am Debbie left the meeting.

11:09am Angie Rabbitt, Rec. Dept. Director joined the meeting.

Requesting time on the Agenda to give reports.

11:25am Angie left the meeting.

11:30am Joe Janz, Outside Maintenance and Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Discussion on current policy and qualifiers of the time off request.

Decision is to use vacation time, unless new policy goes into effect prior to 4-H Camp.

11:36am Joe and Julie left the meeting.

11:45am

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

12:00pm

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

Absent: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

DAVID TURCH AND ASSOCIATES

1:15pm David Turch and Kodiak Hill-Davis, David Turch and Associates joined the meeting.

Discussion followed on the original contract with Military and Airport. Dialogue continued with Turch’s office and accomplishments for Fallon County.

1:17pm Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

In the original Military Operations Area (MOA) the Air Force had 240 days of large PRTC’s and David Turch was able to reduce to 10 days. He worked MOA critical mitigations with the Air Force; open dialogue with Ellsworth Air Base and Senators to increase radar coverage in our air space.

Commissioner Ranum requests detailed monthly reports.

David’s office is prepared to call in, as anything on paper is expensive, considered political, and has to go through many hands for review of language before sent out to Commission. Preference would be verbal communication as it allows questions and dialogue.

Discussions on processes and procedures in Washington DC.

David then discussed return on investment (RIO). Baker Lake fines were $37,500.00 per day from the EPA for non-compliance. If Fallon County would have sued and lost, fines go to $75,000.00 per day retroactive.

When Turch stepped in communications were in the process of breaking down and feels that they helped get the Corp of Engineer involved. When the Tornado happened, David was here the day after and had all the matrix paperwork to show how to move ahead and get FEMA funds involved, which started with the Governor.

David asked for continuing updates on the dewatering and progress of Baker Lake.

Regulatory relief- Turch is able to provide a presence in Washington DC and able to aid in what is due to the constituents.

Commissioner Ranum asked if during the clean out lake debris, will adjustment steps be made to accommodate cleaning out the rest of it?

There will be several EPA assessments done after it’s dewatered and will most likely would be looked at during that time.

David feels that Fallon County is one of the largest success stories he has worked with in return on investment.

Commissioner Baldwin stated, thus far Fallon County has not allowed the Air Force use our communications towers –how long can we hold out?

Turch is currently looking to duplicate the communications solution that Alaska has between the community, FFA and the Air Force.

There will be a monthly conference call for updates.

1:53pm Kodiak and David left the meeting.

2:30pm Holly Frank, Fringe Benefits Resources Representative; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder; Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Margie Losing, FMC Controller joined the meeting.

Employee Group Term Life Insurance and/or Supplemental Life

Presented a slideshow explaining the company and a benefits comparison of County’s current policy and Fringe Benefits’.

3:05pm Holly and Margie left the meeting.

3:22pm Debbie and Alba left the meeting.

3:30pm COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Read and reviewed e-mails, letters, reports, board minutes and agendas, revenues.

Signed Resolution 2017-10 Appointing a Special Deputy County Attorney.

RESOLUTION 2017-10

A Resolution Appointing a Special Deputy County Attorney

Whereas, the Fallon County Attorney has requested prosecutorial assistance while temporarily unavailable during a portion of March 2017 and a portion of April 2017 in all District Court, Justice Court, criminal investigations, and urgent civil matters, and Whereas, it is desired and deemed appropriate that a special deputy county attorney be appointed to assist in the prosecution of any pending or new criminal cases, and addressing any criminal investigation questions by law enforcement or urgent civil matters from the Commission, and

Whereas, Mont. Code Ann. §7-4-2707 and Title 7, Chapter 11, Part 1 “Interlocal Agreements” authorizes and contemplates that the county commissioners of any county may, upon the consent of the county attorney, by agreement with the commissioners and county attorney of any other county, contract in writing to employ any other county attorney to perform civil or criminal legal services for the county at a reasonable rate, subject to the provisions ofInterlocal cooperative agreements.

It Is Hereby Resolved:

That Ron Efta, Wibaux County Attorney, and C. Kristine White, Rosebud County Attorney, are hereby appointed as special deputy county attorneys for Fallon County for the purpose of assisting in the prosecution of criminal cases during March and April 2017 and that any of said deputies can fulfill the functions set out in Mont. Code Ann. §7-4-2711 and 7-4-2712.

It is Further Resolved:

That under the terms of this agreement, the special deputy county attorneys will be paid a reasonable fee of $70.00 per hour of time spent plus travel time, if any is incurred in attending hearings. Witness fees and expenses, jury costs, and other normal costs associated with trial will be the County’s responsibility as with all other prosecutions.

Dated this 8th day of March, 2017.

ATTEST: SEAL

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

s/Deb Ranum, Member

s/Roy Rost, Member

4:18pm Mary Grube joined the meeting.

Presented a copy of a letter sent to Trans Canada.

4:19pm Mary left the meeting.

4:20pm Tom Kachel joined the meeting.

Presented ideas on landfill rates.

Discussion on Hughes Net internet at the landfill. Unable to print and Andy is ordering another router.

4:24pm Tom left the meeting.

5:00pm

EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:00am PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:30am UNFINISHED BUSINESS

1. Justice of Peace Vault – approved expenditures.

2. Land Lease Agreements – no changes, send out.

3. City Park – Commission decided not to accept the City proposal to relocate the City park to Iron Horse.

4. Track Request – Granted.

5. Commission Desk – Tabled.

11:30am Shane Bettenhausen joined the meeting.

The Board met and would like to raise single memberships to $100.00 and family memberships to $150.00. Members would no longer pay a user fees. $20.00 per hour for non-members.

Commission approved.

11:33am Shane left the meeting.

11:45am PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

12:00pm

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Being no second Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chair and seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nays. Motion carried.

1:09pm Lisa Dulin and Jason Dulin, members of the public joined the meeting.

1:13pm Debbie Wyrick, Clerk and Recorder Deputy; Julie Straub, HRM, Trent Harbaugh, Sheriff; Brenda Hoeger, Dispatch Supervisor and Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney joined the meeting.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

Sheriff’s Dept. wanted to present clarifications on Feb. 8th meeting. Trent explained that in 5/2015 through 8/2015 a lot of discussion of Detention Officer and duties took place. The Sheriff’s Retirement System (SRS) retirement was not taken away from any employees. The new hires go under PERS.

Commissioner Ranum stated she just wants to make sure it’s not being taken away from anyone who is in it.

Trent stated that the Sheriff’s office or County have no control over the retirement system.

Commission discussion followed.

Clarification on detention officers, and certified detention officers/dispatchers that were grandfathered in prior to the change in 2015.

Discussion on job descriptions and duties followed.

1:35pm Trent, Darcy, Julie, Lisa, Jason, Debbie, Brenda left the meeting.

1:45pm Julie Straub, HRM and Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

Discussions and updates on Policy Manual.

Starting with work safety clothing cost share. Discussion on taxable items and clothing. Clarification on what qualifies as safety equipment not being taxable and cold weather clothing, which is taxable.

2:04pm Debbie left the meeting.

Discussion followed on working after hours.

Clarification that our work week is Sunday through Saturday and that someone could work Sunday, by working ahead of time if they will be gone during the week.

Commissioner Ranum asked if it’s going into the policy manual? Yes, the verbiage is in there.

Discussion resumed on safety reimbursements and sentiment among employees that the policy is unfair since there is a required dress code for work.

2:53pm Julie left the meeting.

3:10pm Brenda Wood joined the meeting asking whether a copier/printer should be repaired or not. Commission decision was to fix the copier/printer.

3:12pm Brenda left the meeting.

3:50pm

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Rost seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2017

9:00am RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

10:05am David Espeland, FMC CEO; Margie Losing, FMC Controller joined the meeting.

Presented Cost Report for Commission review.

10:25am Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

Reviewed financials.

Discussion on cleaning of Parkview and to accept bids for cleaning service contracts.

11:05pm David and Margie left the meeting.

11:45am

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

12:00pm

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15pm Angie Rabbitt, Rec Dept. Director joined the meeting.

Updates on department happenings and presented information that is posted on the website.

1:19pm Greg Gunderson with Farmers Union joined the meeting.

American Legion Baseball schedule presented. Requires travel and inquired on availability of old van. Is there any transportation available? Commission will look into what is available.

1:26pm Tom Kachel, Manager of Landfill Operations joined the meeting.

1:27pm Rich Menger, Sanitarian joined the meeting.

Updates on Baker Jam and teams signed up and summer baseball.

1:29pm Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

Inquired if the County had a county contract with any of the beverage vendors for concessions. Commission does not believe there is one.

1:30pm Angie left the meeting. Travis Mashak, Farmers Union joined the meeting.

LANDFILL PRICING AND CONTAMINATED SOIL

Commissioner Rost asked that Minutes from May 21, 1012 showing where Landfill rates were decided be handed out reflecting Contaminated Soil as $14.50-$100.00. There is no need to change pricing, but need to assess how this rate range would be used. Tom handed out some proposed option plans. Discussion followed. Commissioner Ranum inquired as to how much money Farmers Union has in testing? Travis stated $60,000.00. Testing was done down to the 20 foot level. It was extensive testing; using probes and 30 drill holes. Farmers Union had no say in where test site holes were.

There will be about ten monitoring wells for approximately ten years.

Most contamination is in the first ten foot of soil.

Discussion followed on prices. Tom has the discretion to turn away loads from other counties.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to have contaminated soil be $30.00 per ton. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chair and seconded the motion for sake of discussion.

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to amend the motion from $30.00 to $50.00 per ton. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the amendment. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 1 Aye. 2 Nays. Amended motion did not carry.

The original motion is back on the table to have contaminated soil be $30.00 per ton. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Nay. Motion carried.

No reimbursement for past contaminated soil.

2:10pm Greg left the meeting.

2:14pm Mary left the meeting.

2:15pm Travis and Rich left the meeting.

General landfill discussion followed.

2:40pm Tom left the meeting.

2:50pm Dale Butori, Weed Control Coordinator joined the meeting.

General discussion on Spray Clinic and weeds.

3:12pm Dale left the meeting.

Discussion on using work orders for Mid-River’s service work. Commission approved.

4:04pm

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Rost seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

MONDAY, MARCH 13, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:30am COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Reports, Board Minutes/Agendas and E-mails/Letters.

9:32am Dale Butori, Weed Control Coordinator joined the meeting.

Eastern Land DNRC office is requesting a qualified engine boss to lead a team and firetruck in the Midwest wildfires for 18 days. This is a potential situation to be called up and would use vacation time. Commission approved Dale to take his vacation time should he be called up.

9:40am Dale left the meeting.

10:00am Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Shop Updates-Fuel Master is working, but need to kill the power at the pump and then reset; seems to be a cold weather issue. Updates given in regards to equipment and repairs. Discussion followed on Council on Aging mini-van.

10:18am Bobby and Alba left the meeting.

10:25am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

Project Updates – Discussion on encroachment easements received and the pending one from Terry Hoyt. Still waiting on MDU to decide if they will move the gas line on 1st St.

Game and Fish does not have a concern with the dewater process of Baker Lake. Discussion on winter kill of fish. Working with USDA Animal Wildlife Control for an environmental document to construe a plan dealing with birds, should there be a problem.

Plan to use proposed Haul road #2.

Permits should be here by Wednesday; will review and then mail to Corp of Engineer.

Updates given on Cooper Box Culvert and Coal Bank.

Baker Metal – Feb. 23 Shannon received an e-mail from Sam Johnson with DNRC and he would concur with whatever FEMA decides. Shannon turned it in on Jan. 23. Why was this not taken care of in March. We have lost a month with not meeting until April.

COS on the Landfill still not received from the Planning the Dept.

Discussion on subdivision permitting and that it is very expensive in Fallon County in comparison to other counties.

10:57am

Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

PLANNER UPDATES

Reported there is an upcoming City Council meeting. Have scheduled a meeting April 3rd for Baker Metal LOMR.

COS on Landfill is in Billings with Forrest to review – timeframe? At least 3 weeks out.

Baker Metal LOMR – Shannon asked if letters were sent to adjacent landowners. No, Forrest said it would be needed only for local permitting.

11:03am Mary left the meeting.

11:05am Shannon left the meeting.

11:15am GOLF COURSE UPDATES/Eric Kary, Golf Course Supervisor – Canceled.

11:27am Carla Brown, Council on Aging Coordinator joined the meeting.

COUNCIL ON AGING

Dodge Caravan has been released from the state and could be incorporated into the County fleet. Carla would like to use it for out of town medical appointments. If it were incorporated into the fleet, it complicates the reporting process. State reimburses up to 54% of costs and would like to alleviate the cost burden for out of town medical trips with a medical fundraiser to help make the trips more cost effective for those in need of this service. Discussion on how this program is utilized in other area towns.

Commission approves to leave the van with the Council on Aging for medical trips at the time.

11:43am Carla left the meeting.

11:45am PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

11:55am NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being chair and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:32pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting via conference call.

Legislative Updates given. March 23, may need Commissioners in Helena to help with the mail-in ballots legislation push.

Keystone Pipeline Resolution is testifying today.

Discussion on Tax Increment Bill, 911 Hearing, Entitlement Share Bill, Procurement Bill, Colstrip Bill and Weed Bill.

The proposed Work Comp Bill moves away from state fund and opens it to a pool of private sector writers.

1:45pm Lani DeBuhr, Fair Grounds Manager joined the meeting.

1:50pm Jason ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

Updates given for the Fair Grounds.

Presented photographs of fiber optic line that hit and went through the sewer line. Mid-Rivers will have contractor reimburse for all expenses incurred for damages and expenses incurred.

Presented Income and Expense Report of Bulls, Broncs and Barrels.

Discussion on concession stands construction. Discussion on mechanical room insulation, there is a heater in there, but still is cold especially in cold weather; still concerns of water pipes freezing.

2:00pm Lani left the meeting.

Commissioner Baldwin returned a call to Mona Madler.

2:00pm Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder; Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman joined the meeting.

2:04pm Margie Losing, Fallon Medical Complex (FMC) Controller; Selena Nelson, Insurance Committee member joined the meeting.

Discussion on changing Group Term Life Insurance companies for policy coverage. FMC has been using Fringe Benefits for 10 years, with Fringe Benefits coverage increases and for half the expense.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to change Group Term Life Insurance from Joint Powers Trust through EBMS to Insurance Point provided by Fringe Benefits Resources under FMC’s plan with an increase of coverage from 10,000 to 20,000 and a reduction in PEPM premiums, effective July 1, 2017. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being chair and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

Discussion on Supplemental Life policy.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to offer Supplemental Life Insurance through Insurance Point provided by Fringe Benefits Resources under FMC’s plan effective July 1, 2017 with no employer contribution. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being chair and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

2:22pm Selena, Debbie, Margie and Alba left the meeting.

2:45pm COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Revenues and signed Resolution 2017-11 Hold Special Election by Mail Ballot and Resolution 2017-12 Landfill Fee Amendment.

FALLON COUNTY RESOLUTION 2017-11

A Resolution Requesting a Mail Ballot Election for the 2017 Federal Special Election to Fill the Office of the United States Representative for Montana, Contingent upon Passage of SB305

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF FALLON COUNTY, MONTANA, as follows:

WHEREAS, Governor Bullock of the State of Montana has called for a Federal Special Election to be held on May 25, 2017 to fill a vacancy in the Office of the United States Representative for Montana; and

WHEREAS, the Montana State Legislature is considering SB 305, An Act Generally Providing How the Special Election to Fill the 2017 Vacancy in the Office of the United States Representative for Montana May be Conducted; and Providing for an Immediate Effective Date; and

WHEREAS, passage of SB 305 would allow the May 25, 2017 Federal Special Election to be conducted by mail ballot; and

WHEREAS, §13-19-202, MCA allows a governing body to request that the Election Administrator conduct an election by use of mail ballots; and

WHEREAS, it appears that a mail ballot election will be economically and administratively feasible to conduct; and

NOW THEREFORE, it is hereby resolved as follows:

The Board of County Commissioners of Fallon County, Montana, hereby requests that ifSB 305, An Act Generally Providing How the Special Election to Fill the 2017 Vacancy in the Office of the United States Representative for Montana May be Conducted; and Providing for an Immediate Effective Date, is approved and adopted, the Fallon County Clerk and Recorder, as Election Administrator for Fallon County, conduct the May 25,2017 Federal Special Election to Fill the Office of the United States Representative for Montana by mail ballot.

PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Board of County Commissioners of Fallon County, Montana this 13th day of March, 2017.

ATTEST: Seal

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clk/Rcrdr-Election Admin

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

s/Roy Rost, Member

Fallon County Resolution 2017-12

Resolution Amending Fee for Contaminated Soils

WHEREAS, Fallon County operates a Licensed Montana Solid Waste Facility under License number 328, a Class II Landfill;

WHEREAS, Fallon County has authority to assess user fees under §7S-1O-113, MCA, when the revenues of a solid waste management system are insufficient to pay the costs, and Fallon County did in fact adopt various user fees for the Coral Creek Landfill on May 21, 2012;

WHEREAS, the Fallon County Commission, after a properly noticed meeting held on March 9, 2017, and hearing input from the public, desires to reduce the fee for disposal of contaminated soil from $100 per ton to $30 per ton with an effective date of March 9, 2017;

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED, that the disposal fee for contaminated soils is $30 per ton with an effective date of March 9, 2017.

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED, no reimbursement for prior disposals of contaminated soils will be made;

ADOPTED this 13th day of March, 2017 2 AYES 0 NAYS 1 ABSENT

ATTEST: SEAL

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

OF FALLON COUNTY

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

s/Roy Rost, Member

3:05pm Andy Fujimori, Computer/IT Tech; Garrett Johnson and Gary Habel with DIS joined the meeting.

Garrett discussed the DIS Security Analysis Report. Identified security issues with four different networks and not being on a domain. Each computer should access the server domain and many computers are not on the domain. Sheriff’s office would have their own network server, the courthouse would have one and the City would fall under the Courthouse or segment them onto their own server. In addition, critical documents were identified as being saved on their own hard drive. Using a domain would force documents to save to the server and all data could be restored from there. The server would then push updates out when needed. Five internet connections coming in from Mid-Rivers and there is a fiber optic line currently coming in. Need to utilize one large connection and then branch into multiple connections once inside the courthouse. Need to separate the servers and backup servers for disaster recovery. Currently there are two backup’s for our server and one backup server should be moved to the 911 closet and also use a Cloud so that if a tornado were to wipe out the building you would still have the cloud. Discussion on Crypto (data loss and ransoms) and compliance for backup (CJIN and HIPAA). Server/Network was not ready for domain migration that Tyler Tech did. We have new servers and still operating unsecure with no Domain.

3:33pm Garrett, Gary and Andy left the meeting.

4:00pm Jeremy Norby, David Seitz, Seitz Insurance Broker; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

Seitz insurance does Risk Management at Richland County. Introduction and discussion followed on what Seitz Insurance could offer Fallon County as a broker company that acts as an independent third party. Discussion followed on HSA’s.

4:45pm David and Jeremy left the meeting.

4:57pm Debbie left the meeting.

5:00pm EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being chair and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:23am Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

9:30am COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed reports, board minutes, agendas, department e-mails and letters.

Commissioner Ranum asked for documents to remain in the Commission Office for review at any time.

Discussion on when hail damage repairs to begin.

9:59am Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman and Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Shop Updates-Updates given on crane and electrical wiring in the shop. Discussion on the Council on Aging bus idle issue and decals still needed. Fuel Master, still not working properly; Satellite Board may be bad.

10:13am Dan Brosz, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

Road Updates- Plevna will chip and seal the streets after the water project. Unknown water loss issue continues. Commission is ok with using county equipment. Commissioner Ranum inquired about new employee.

10:24am Bobby and Alba left the meeting.

Project Updates- Discussion on dewatering of lake and debris cleanup.

10:44am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

Discussion on the most cost effective method and using an electric pump to drain lake. MDT environmental checklist sent in yesterday. Signed necessary permits.

Spoke with NRCS and can now close the dam gate.

Chuck Lee called Sat. and stated fish kill are starting to wash up on shore.

Preliminary report will be complete this week.

10:58am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

PLANNER UPDATES

Sieler Family Trust- moving property line to evenly distribute the property and disperse to children; trust would then dissolve.

Commissioner Rost made a motion on approve the Certificate of Survey for the East Half, less COS 62744, Sec. 34, T8N, R58E, Fallon County Montana for Hilda Sieler, Co-Trustee of Hilda Sieler & Simon Sieler Revocable Living Trusts dated March 28,1991. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

City of Baker Planning Board Recommendation – Carson Beach

Commissioner Ranum made a motion that Carson Beach appointed to the City County Planning Board. Seconded by Commissioner Rost. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

Updates on Baker Metal LOMR. Forrest wants Mary more involved in town of Plevna zoning. Mary requests that she attend these meetings. Commissioner Ranum approved.

Updates on City Council meeting.

11:15am Mary, Dan and Shannon left the meeting.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to move into closed session, Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to resume open session. Commissioner Ranum second the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

11:42am Shannon Hewson and Dan Brosz, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

Coal Bank Creek – will start next week.

Cooper Bridge– Seeding and mulching to start mid-April.

City of Baker – extension for sidewalk on 3rd St SW Box Culvert. Cannot bid that separate, will be included in the project.

County will bill the City.

Historical value of box culvert on 3rd St SW– Sage at the Corp. of Engineering to write a letter to the historical society. Shannon feels the permit will come through. Commission would like to hold off before opening project for bids. Will discuss again on Monday.

11:46am PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

Trent Harbaugh, Sheriff joined the meeting.

11:50am Shannon and Dan left the meeting.

Requesting annual MOU with the drug task force be signed and a letter of support.

11:54am Trent left the meeting.

12:00pm NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting via conference call.

Legislative updates given.

1:40pm Bruce Moore, Baker Metal joined the meeting.

1:42pm Jason ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

BAKER METAL LOMR

Not pleased with Forrest, on Feb 23rd Bruce received an e-mail from the state saying they were ready and would accept whatever FEMA said. Baker Metal has been responsive to Forrest, but Forrest has not been timely in response in return.

1:46pm Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

1:47pm Dale Butori joined the meeting.

1:48pm Rich Menger joined the meeting.

1:00pm Bruce and Rich left the meeting.

In regards to the floodplain-mapping program that was on Mary’s computer; Mike Madler wants to charge $300.00 per hour to reinstall the program on her computer, after he inadvertently deleted it. Mary instructed to get with Don Dilworth to help her find it on her old hard drive.

2:00pm Mary left the meeting. Julie Straub, HRM; Dale Butori, Weed Control Coordinator; Eric Kary, Golf Course Superintendent. Joined the meeting.

SEASONAL EMPLOYEES

Some departments would like to do a recall instead of recruit. Weed and Golf Course Dept.’s would like to recall former seasonal employees. Commission approves the departments to recall seasonal employees.

2:10pm Chanse Hoenke joined the meeting.

Discussion on number of employees needed. Cemetery and Fair would like to recall season help as well. The Museum would need to recruit.

2:28pm Julie, Eric, and Dale left the meeting.

PRIMO CLEANING

Chanse presented his bond, letter from Johnny and Leslie, invoice of work, liability of insurance and contractor’s license.

Commissioner Baldwin asked that David Espeland review work expectations.

Advised that Commission will be accepting bids for the cleaning contract, as there never was one.

Commission has an obligation to put the service out to bids. Commission would like Chanse to continue cleaning at this time.

2:27pm Chanse left the meeting.

2:30pm Dale Butori joined the meeting to do a safety inspection of the Commission office.

2:40pm Dale left the meeting.

2:45pm CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the March Mid-Month Claims in the amount of $623,963.75 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, and misc. items.

Commissioner Ranum, asked Commissioner Baldwin if we would now be receiving discounts on fuel from Farmer’s Union. He stated, no, why would we. Commissioner Ranum stated, due to lowering rates at the Landfill. Commissioner Baldwin stated that it was done for the benefit of the community. Commissioner Ranum stated she wanted to know if we would now be lowering tire disposal rates. Commissioner Baldwin stated, why would we, it’s comparable to other counties.

Discussion on Predator Control funds.

4:00pm Lisa Mitchell, EMS Director; Julie Straub, HRM; Peggy Smith, EMS Board Chairperson, Teddy Stoddard, EMS Board Member joined the meeting.

Lisa inquired if it is necessary to continue with the Board. The Board was established for staffing personnel and currently there are two empty Board positions to fill. It is difficult to have meetings due to lack of quorum. Board positions have been advertised, with no response; two of the board members’ service is up in June.

Commission is reluctant to dissolve the board.

Commission decision to consult with County Attorney.

4:15pm Lisa, Peggy, Teddy left the meeting.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to move into closed session, Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to resume open session Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

5:30pm EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24, 2017

1:00pm CLOSED SESSION

1:56pm

Commissioner Rost made the motion to move to open session. Commissioner Ranum seconded.

Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

1:58pm Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

2:07pm

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to terminate the employment of the Computer/IT Tech effective today. Commissioner Rost seconds the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion, there being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

2:10pm Julie left the meeting.

2:23pm Julie joined to the meeting.

Julie read the letter to be presented to the employee. Commission signed the letter.

2:30pm

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion, there being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder