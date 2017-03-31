Baker Students Compete at Regional Math Meet

On March 15, 2017 forty-two Baker high school and junior high students traveled to Plevna to compete in the Montana Council of Teachers of Mathematics regional math meet. Each student took three tests and then joined together with other Baker students to take the team test. Students who earned scores in the top 35% were recognized with Honorable Mention ratings while those who placed in the top 15% were recognized with Superior ratings. Students who received Honorable Mention or Superior ratings were: Maleah Graham (Problem Solving – HM), Jayden Allen (Problem Solving – HM, Applied – S, Intermediate – S), Hannah Gonsioroski (Intermediate – S), Courtney Tudor (Problem Solving – HM, Applied – HM), Aaron Smith (Intermediate – S), Katelynn Afrank (Finite – HM), Amber Durden (Finite – S), Taylyn Dukart (Intermediate – S, Advanced – S, Finite – HM), Maryssa Rusley (Advanced – HM), Cameron MacKay (Intermediate – S), Tannon Dukart (Finite – S), Ellen Widell (Finite – S, Senior – HM, Scholarship – HM), Luke Gonsioroski (Scholarship – HM), Haylee Barkley (Scholarship – HM), Isaac Rost (Finite – S, Senior – HM, Scholarship – HM), Kadon Gentilini (Senior – HM, Scholarship – S), Shianne Beach (Pot Luck – HM), Sayge Barkley (Foundations – HM, Number Concepts – S, Pot Luck – HM), Daylee Hansen (Foundations – HM, Number Concepts – HM, Pot Luck – S), Caleb Rost (Foundations – S, Number Concepts – HM, Pot Luck – S), Anika Ploeger (Pot Luck – HM), Gabe Kennel (Foundations – HM, Number Concepts – HM, Pot Luck – S) Hannah Goerndt (Pot Luck – HM), Logan Graham (Pot Luck – S), Aiden Rabbitt (Pot Luck – HM, Dimensions and Shapes – S), Caleb Ploeger (Dimensions and Shapes – HM, Problem Solving – HM), Katie Wang (Dimensions and Shapes – HM, Problem Solving – HM), Alissa Schell (Dimensions and Shapes – S, Problem Solving – S), Halle Burdick (Problem Solving – HM), Rachel Rost (Dimensions and Shapes – HM), Lena Kennel (Dimensions and Shapes – HM), and Taylor Bertsch (Dimensions and Shapes – HM, Problem Solving – HM).

Several Baker students excelled on the individual tests and were recognized for various accomplishments. Students who placed on all three of their individual tests were designated as Silver Rating winners. Baker students receiving Silver Ratings were: Sayge Barkley, Caleb Rost, Gabe Kennel, Taylyn Dukart, Ellen Widell, and Isaac Rost. Students receiving Superior ratings on all three of their individual tests were recognized as Gold Rating winners and presented with a pin. Jayden Allen received this designation. Students who had the top score on an individual test were awarded mechanical pencils. Baker students receiving top score honors were: Caleb Rost (Foundations), Alissa Schell (Dimensions and Shapes), Hannah Gonsioroski (Intermediate), and Taylyn Dukart (Advanced).

The Baker teams also did well. The Baker team consisting of Kadon Gentilini, Isaac Rost, Tannon Dukart, Cameron MacKay, and Maryssa Rusley was the top team in the 11th – 12th grade division. Baker’s 9th – 10th team also brought home the top team honors. Team members were Jayden Allen, Maleah Graham, Caleb Ploeger, Alissa Schell, and Katie Wang. Two of Baker’s 7th and 8th grade teams tied for top honors in their grade division. Team G members consisted of Konner Flint, Hannah Goerndt, Anika Ploeger, Caleb Rost, and Emily Shumaker. Will Rost, Shianne Beach, Bruce Higbee, and Alex Williams comprised Baker’s Team J.