Sharon Lee Helgeson, 76, of Billings, died on March 26, 2017 at the Riverstone Hospice Home in Billings, Montana and went to meet her merciful Saviour Jesus.

Sharon was born to Flace and Selma Phebus in Baker, Montana on August 29, 1940. She was the youngest of six children (one brother and four sisters) and was the apple of her father’s eye. Sharon grew up in Baker attending Washington Elementary grade school, later graduating from Baker High in May 1958. While attending Eastern Montana College in Billings, Sharon was recruited by Mohawk Airlines to work as an airline stewardess. A job that offered her the opportunity to see the world. Later she attended Glendive Beauty Academy in Glendive, MT. where she studied to become a hairdresser. At this time she became reacquainted with a fellow BHS graduate, Jim Helgeson who was serving in the United States Navy as a pilot. They were married on July 8, 1967. The young couple were blessed to live in a variety of wonderful places enjoying homes on all three coastal shores of the United States. Sharon, a kind and caring person, made many life long friendships then and all during her lifetime. To this union were born her two boys Michael James and Patrick John. They were her pride and joy. Sharon enjoyed a number of professions: flight attendant, hairdresser, children’s photographer, owner of Cinderella Housekeeping, rental owner and property manager, and representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She always took pleasure in helping people and was the perfect hostess. She was beyond a generous person and often had a steady stream of house-guests. Most often packing them a goodie bag to take with them when they departed.

Sharon will always be remembered as a loving, kind, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Flace and Selma Phebus; and her sisters, Gloria Dietz and Beverly Hill. She is survived by her sons, Michael James Helgeson of Billings and Patrick John (Julia) Helgeson of Ladera Ranch, CA; brother, Drury Phebus of Baker, MT; sisters, Mona Shepherd of Baker, MT and JoAn Madler of South Dakota; and a granddaughter, Emerie Daniella Helgeson of Ladera Ranch, CA.

On Thursday March 30th there will be a Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary vigil service from 6– 6:30 pm followed by sharing of memories. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, Friday, March 31st. Both services will be held at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S, Billings, MT 59101. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Mary Queen of Peace Parish or LaVie, 2321 Broadwater Ave, Billings, 59102.

