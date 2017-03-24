State BPA (Business Professionals of America)

Twenty-four members of the BPA club in Baker, Mont. made it to state, and six will continue on to Nationals.

By Lilly Hanson

On March 12 and 13, state-qualifying members of the club BPA competed in Billings, Mont. Business Professionals of America (BPA) is an organization in which the members work to demonstrate their leadership, technological, and their professional skills, and through this, it will enable them to take part in their community. In testing events, the top 5 make it to Nationals, in Presentation events, the top 3 make it to Nationals. Regionals BPA was on Dec. 5, 2016 in Baker, Mont. Twenty-four members of the BPA club in Baker, Mont. made it to state, and six will continue on to Nationals; Trevor Lingle 1st in Visual Basic, Tannon Dukart 2nd in Visual Basic, Anna Espeland 5th in Visual Basic, Marie Joergensen 1st in Fundamental Spreadsheet, and Isaac Rost 3rd in Legal Office Procedures. The Top Ten State Qualifiers were; Melissa Breitbach 7th in Payroll Accounting, Sheyanne Janeway 9th in Fundamental Spreadsheet, Caleb Ploeger 8th in Fundamental Spreadsheet, Emalee Thurlow 8th in Database, Trevor Lingle 7th in Computer Network Technology, Courtney Tudor 9th in Computer Modeling, Taylyn Dukart 5th in Computer Modeling, Amber Durden 7th in Entrepreneurship, Dustin and Isaac Rost 5th in Small Business Management, Tannon Dukart 10th in Advanced Interview and 10th in Programming Concepts, and Jayden Allen 10th in Programming Concepts, The National Leadership Conference for BPA will take place May 10-14 in Orlando, Fla.

Congratulations to National Qualifiers and Top 10 State-Qualifiers and Great Job to ALL BPA Members!