Spring planting for greenhouse

By Jessica Paul

Mr. Isaacs and several of his classes have begun planting for the spring growing and greenhouse season. They have planted large numbers of hanging baskets to present to the community later in the year. The classes have also planted quite a few vegetables and different kinds of flowers. Some of the first graders were asked to help plant some hanging baskets with the aid of the eighth grade class.