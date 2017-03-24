School suspends educator for alleged misconduct

An educator that serves as a Jr. High teacher, BHS girls basketball coach, and sports complex assistant manager has been suspended with pay, pending allegations of misconduct.

By Sherry Vogel

An educator that serves as a Jr. High teacher, BHS girls basketball coach, and sports complex assistant manager has been suspended with pay, pending allegations of misconduct.

On behalf of School District #12, Superintendent Jon Wrzesinski released the following statement dated March 21, 2017:

Baker School Administration recently received allegations of misconduct by a school employee who also serves as a coach. The allegations involve student athletes. The school was obligated to investigate the allegations thoroughly and take appropriate action.

In this instance, an internal investigation was initiated immediately. Following the initial internal investigation and upon the advice of our school lawyers, the investigation continued with an external investigator, who interviewed fifty people including administrators, coaches, parents, current and former players, and community members. Given the nature of the allegations, interviewees were assured confidentially and anonymity at this point. The school has determined that further investigation is warranted.

The teacher/coach has been placed on paid administrative leave until further investigation has been completed.