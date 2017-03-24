The Red Butte Ramblers held their sixth meeting on March 5, 2017.

By Sayge Barkley

The Red Butte Ramblers held their sixth meeting on March 5, 2017. We received a thank you from Superior Care Villa for the Valentines the club had written for the residents. We discussed finishing up Greytak Calendar sales. 4-H fruit arrived on March 20 and the money is due to the Extension Office by March 31. The fair book cover contest entries were due March 16. We discussed moving our meeting to an earlier date and having most demonstrations at the meeting. Foods festival was held after the meeting. Next meeting is to be held on April 2.