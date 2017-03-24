Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that you only have ten business days after getting served to file an answer to an eviction lawsuit? The court paperwork for an eviction is called a “Complaint for Possession.” You have the right to file an answer to any lawsuit against you. Filing an answer can also buy you extra time to figure out your options.

For more information, please visit the Housing section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.