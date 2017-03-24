Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

•March 6, 2017 – March 12, 2017 – 18 Calls for service: 3 agency assists; 3 animal complaints; 2 non-injury crashes; 2 vehicle unlocks; 4 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 4 public assists; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

• March 13, 2017 – March 19, 2017 – 16 Calls for service:1 noise complaint; 4 vehicle unlocks; 1 abandoned vehicle report; 3 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 1 warrant served; 4 agency assists; 2 search warrants assisted with; ongoing proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Sean M. Citron, Garden City, Idaho, speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 79/65, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 2/28/17.

•Cauy H. Wyrick, Baker, careless driving, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 3/8/17.