More than 150 Free Throw shooters from Ekalaka, Baker and Plevna competed in the Matthew Gappa Knights of Columbus free throw contest. Each shooter attempted 15 free throws in girls and boys divisions from ages 9 to 14. These winners were eligible to compete in a KC District Free Throw contest in Miles City. Here are the results of the council shoot off.

Girls 9 – Madison O’Connor, Plevna, 8/15

Girls 10 – Jessica Stark, Baker, 8/15

Girls 11 – Jaeda Paul, Plevna, 8/15

Girls 12 – Ashlyn Lutts , Baker, 10/15

Girls 13 – Emily Shumaker, Baker, 9/15

Girls 14 – Halle Burdick, Baker, 14/15

Boys 9 – Sincere Ely, Baker, 8/15

Boys 10 – Jaren Lingle, Baker, 8/15

Boys 11 – JW Elmore, Ekalaka, 8/15

Boys 12 – Parker Helgoth, Baker, 7/15

Boys 13 – Seth Kennedy, Ekalaka, 9/15

Boys 14 – Konner Flint , Baker, 10/15