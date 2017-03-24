HRH Foundation now offering $2,500 Hom Nursing Scholarship

One of the largest scholarships in Montana for men and women pursuing nursing degrees is now available. The Holy Rosary Healthcare (HRH) Foundation is currently accepting applications for the Millie & Ken Hom Nursing Scholarship, a $2,500 award gifted to a nursing student with eastern Montana connections.

Raylynn Sleight,

Development Coordinator,

Holy Rosary Healthcare Foundation

One of the largest scholarships in Montana for men and women pursuing nursing degrees is now available. The Holy Rosary Healthcare (HRH) Foundation is currently accepting applications for the Millie & Ken Hom Nursing Scholarship, a $2,500 award gifted to a nursing student with eastern Montana connections. The deadline for submission is April 15, 2017.

In 2005, Miles City resident, Ken Hom, partnered with the HRH Foundation to establish an endowment fund – The Millie & Ken Hom Nursing Scholarship program. Attributed to the loving memory of Hom’s late wife, Millie, a true pioneer in the nursing profession, the program provides nursing students with valuable scholarships and professional opportunities. The first scholarships were gifted in 2007; now in the tenth year, applicants have received nearly $25,000 in scholarship awards.

The Millie & Ken Hom Nursing Scholarship program is administered by the HRH Foundation; scholarship recipients are selected by an independent committee. For an application, please visit bit.ly/hom2017. For additional information, contact 406-233-2604 or email HRH-Foundation@sclhs.net. To request a packet by mail, contact Holy Rosary Healthcare Foundation, 2600 Wilson Street, Miles City, Mont. 59301.