By Taylor Rieger

Beef is this month’s harvest of the month. Did you know… beef is in the protein food group. Montana is home to more cattle than people and ranks 6th in the nation for the number of beef cattle. Cattle are ruminants, meaning their stomachs have four chambers. Typically, cattle are raised in pastures until they are at least one year old. Then they are sold and transported for “finishing,” which means they are usually fed a grain-based diet to increase weight and fat marbling. Some cattle are raised entirely on pastures or are “finished” on grass and are called grass-fed or grass-finished.